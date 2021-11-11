Genshin Impact Itto: Release date, signature weapon, artifacts, and more

Several Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks have already detailed what fans should know about Itto.

This article will summarize several of those leaks. For those that don't know, Itto is a 5-star Geo Claymore user with a release date of December 14, 2021. The numbers on his kit have been altered a few times in the beta. Hence, some of the numbers here might differ upon the final release.

His signature weapon is known as Redhorn Stonethresher. Beta weapons have had their names changed in the past (like Brumal Star becoming Polar Star), so Genshin Impact players might see it changed again.

Other than that, there is a new artifact set that heavily synergizes with Itto's kit.

Itto's release date, signature weapon, artifacts, and more in Genshin Impact 2.3

Itto's official artwork (Image via Genshin Impact)

Itto's release date is December 14, 2021. His banner will feature Gorou, a 4-star Geo Bow user specializing in buffs based on the number of Geo users in the party. The other two 4-star characters are currently unknown.

It isn't yet known who Itto's voice actors are. However, players do have some information on his general kit. He needs the following ascension materials to ascend in Genshin Impact fully:

Ascension Level Prithiva Topaz ___ Riftborn Regalia Onikabuto Slime ___ Mora 1 Sliver x 1 N/A x 3 Condensate x 3 20,000 2 Fragment x 3 x 2 x 10 Condensate x 15 40,000 3 Fragment x 6 x 4 x 20 Secretions x 12 60,000 4 Chunk x 3 x 8 x 30 Secretions x 18 80,000 5 Chunk x 6 x 12 x 45 Concentrate x 12 100,000 6 Gemstone x 6 x 20 x 60 Concentrate x 24 120,000

Itto's kit

Itto's splash screen, as seen when he activates his Elemental Burst (Image via Genshin Impact)

His Elemental Skill involves him throwing an akaushi bull known as Ushi. If the player holds the Elemental Skill, it will give them more freedom over its throwing angle. If Ushi hits a foe, Itto will gain a stack of Superlative Superstrength. These stacks are used to make his Charged Attacks more powerful.

Ushi will also taunt nearby enemies and inherits a percentage of Itto's Max HP. If it takes damage, Itto will gain another stack of Superlative Superstrength (once every two seconds).

Itto's Elemental Burst gives him several buffs:

Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks now deal Geo DMG

His ATK SPD increases by 10%

His DEF increases his ATK by a variable percentage (depending on the level of the Elemental Burst)

First and third hits from his combo attacks give Itto a stack of Superlative Superstrength

His Elemental and Physical RES are decreased by 20%

These effects vanish if Itto leaves the field. His talent ascension materials are:

Talent Level ___ Elegance Slime ___ Ashen Heart Crown of Insight Mora 1 -> 2 Teachings of x 3 Condensate x 6 N/A N/A 12,500 2 -> 3 Guide to x 2 Secretion x 3 N/A N/A 17,500 3 -> 4 Guide to x 4 Secretion x 4 N/A N/A 25,000 4 -> 5 Guide to x 6 Secretion x 6 N/A N/A 30,000 5 ->6 Guide to x 9 Secretion x 9 N/A N/A 37,500 6 -> 7 Philosophies of x 4 Concentrate x 4 x 1 N/A 120,000 7 -> 8 Philosophies of x 6 Concentrate x 6 x 1 N/A 260,000 8 -> 9 Philosophies of x 12 Concentrate x 9 x 2 N/A 450,000 9 -> 10 Philosophies of x 16 Concentrate x 12 x 2 x 1 700,000

Itto has three passives. The first one is a 25% chance to get extra wood from trees. The second one involves his Charged Attacks and the stacks of Superlative Superstrength. Here, each additional slash will have 10% more ATK SPD with a max increase of 30%. It will also increase his resistance to interruption.

Finally, his third passive increases this DMG by 35% of his DEF.

Itto's Constellations

His first Constellation in Genshin Impact involves his Elemental Burst. When he uses it, he gains two stacks of Superlative Superstrength. After one second passes, he will gain another stack every 0.5 seconds for 1.5 seconds.

Itto's second Constellation is also related to his Elemental Burst. After using it, its CD is reduced by 1.5 seconds and restores six energy to Itto per Geo party member.

The third Constellation increases the level of his Elemental Skill by three and makes the maximum upgrade level 15.

Itto is popular for an unreleased character (Image via Genshin Impact)

His fourth Constellation in Genshin Impact is tied to his Elemental Burst. When it ends, all nearby allies gain 20% DEF and ATK for ten seconds.

The fifth Constellation is identical to the third one, except it applies to his Elemental Burst instead.

Itto's final Constellation in Genshin Impact increases Itto's Charged Attack's CRIT DMG by 70%. He has a 50% chance of not using his Superlative Superstrength.

Itto's signature weapon

A fan render of Itto holding the Redhorn Stonethresher (Image via Festivizing)

Redhorn Stonethresher is a 5-star Claymore with a secondary stat of CRIT DMG% (scaling up to 88.2 at its maximum level). Its effect increases the user's DEF by 28/35/42/49/56%. Not only that, but it makes their Normal and Charged Attack DMG receive a bonus of 40/50/60/70/80% of their DEF.

Its ascension materials are:

Ascension Level Narukami's ___ Concealed ___ ___ Handguard Mora 1 Wisdom x 5 Claw x 5 Old x 3 10,000 2 Joy x 5 Claw x 18 Old x 12 20,000 3 Joy x 9 Unguis x 9 Kageuchi x 9 30,000 4 Affection x 5 Unguis x 18 Kageuchi x 14 45,000 5 Affection x 9 Talon x 14 Famed x 9 55,000 6 Valor x 6 Talon x 27 Famed x 18 65,000

The Redhorn Stonethresher will likely debut in the Epitome Invocation that will run alongside Itto's banner.

New artifact set

The artifact set is on the right side (Image via Genshin Impact)

There will be two new artifact sets in Genshin Impact 2.3. The relevant one for potential Itto mains is the Husk of the Opulent Dreams. Its 2-piece set effect is +30% DEF, which synergizes nicely with Itto's reliance on his DEF.

According to Honey Impact, its 4-piece set effect is:

"A character equipped with this Artifact set will obtain the Curiosity effect in the following conditions: When on the field, the character gains 1 stack after hitting an opponent with a Geo attack, triggering a maximum of once every 0.3s. When off the field, the character gains 1 stack every 3s. Curiosity can stack up to 4 times, each providing 6% DEF and a 6% Geo DMG Bonus. When 6 seconds pass without gaining a Curiosity stack, 1 stack is lost."

Itto is heavily reliant on Geo DMG and DEF, so it seems to be an artifact set tailor-made for the character. Of course, other characters like Noelle can also make good use of its effect in Genshin Impact.

