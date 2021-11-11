List of all upcoming Genshin Impact character birthdays in 2021

Genshin Impact always celebrates the birthdays of its characters by giving players free rewards via the in-game mail. These mails usually include an item related to the character's ascension and a dish.

Hence, players around the world are always excited to celebrate the birthdays of their favorite Genshin Impact characters. While some opt to cosplay, others make posters and animated comics.

Let me check the ingredients. Hmmm... there's Fish, Jueyun Chili, and Violetgrass...



That's right, I'll make you my signature dish: Wanmin Restaurant's Boiled Fish!



I could use an extra hand, Guoba!



Whoa, all these ingredients are for me? Thank you! Let me check the ingredients. Hmmm... there's Fish, Jueyun Chili, and Violetgrass... That's right, I'll make you my signature dish: Wanmin Restaurant's Boiled Fish! I could use an extra hand, Guoba!

Here are all the upcoming Genshin Impact character birthdays for 2021, and the free items that players can expect to get in their mail.

Genshin Impact characters yet to celebrate their birthday in 2021

Keqing - November 20

Keqing is a shy Liyue character who is the exact opposite during combat. She is an explosive damage dealer and can be built either as an Electro DPS or a Physical DPS.

Keqing's mail will contain the following items:

10 Cor Lapis - Local specialty of Liyue that is used by Keqing, Chongyun and Zhongli for ascension

- Local specialty of Liyue that is used by Keqing, Chongyun and Zhongli for ascension Survival Grilled Fish dish that restores HP of characters.

Sucrose - November 26

Sucrose is Albedo's assistant and is easily one of the most underrated Genshin Impact characters. She belongs to the Anemo element and should be built with enhanced Elemental Mastery.

Sucrose's mail contains:

1 Hurricane Seed - Ascension material used by Jean, Venti, and Sucrose

- Ascension material used by Jean, Venti, and Sucrose Nutritious Meal dish that revives a character and also restores HP

Kaeya - November 30

Despite being a starter character, Kaeya is a great DPS / sub-DPS in Genshin Impact. He belongs to the Cryo element and uses a sword during combat.

Kaeya in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

Kaeya's mail contains:

Apple Cider drink that restores HP

drink that restores HP Fruity Skewers dish that restores HP

Ganyu - December 2

It wouldn't be an overstatement to say that Ganyu is a broken DPS / sub-DPS character. Her damage numbers far exceed any other main damage dealer in the game, which explains why players are eagerly waiting for her re-run banner.

Since Ganyu's birthday hasn't been celebrated until now, there's no information on the character's mail.

Zhongli - Decemeber 31

Morax, better known as Zhongli, celebrates his birthday on the final day of the year. Zhongli is easily the best Geo support unit in Genshin Impact. With the right build, players can create almost unbreakable shields with him.

Zhongli's mail contains:

1 Philosphies of Gold book- talent level-up material for several characters

book- talent level-up material for several characters Slow- Cooked Bamboo shoot soup that restores HP.

Zhongli in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

As of now, Genshin Impact players can wish on the Moment of Bloom banner that features Thoma and Hu Tao. Thereafter, the 2.3 update is expected to bring three Geo characters including Arataki Itto, Albedo, and Gorou.

