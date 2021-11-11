Top 5 hidden Genshin Impact quests you probably missed in Inazuma (November 2021)

Genshin Impact has multiple regions in the open world of Teyvat and each is equally large. Inazuma is the latest region to be added to the game and some players might not even completely explore the islands as the area is too big.

Aside from tracking treasure chests and farming local specialties, players might encounter a hidden quest by finding a quest item or talking to an NPC. Completing these hidden tasks may provide players with many rewards such as Primogems, Mora, and other materials.

Explore these hidden quests in Genshin Impact Inazuma

1) Clean House

Clean House is one of the new World Quest in Inazuma after the Genshin Impact version 2.2 update. However, players may miss this quest as it is located on Watatsumi Island, a place that might be ignored for a moment while they busy themselves exploring Tsurumi Island.

One can unlock this quest after completing the Archon Quest 'Omnipresence Over Mortals.' The task is not challenging, and gamers only need to talk to Shizuru in Sangonomiya Shrine and defeat some enemies to complete the quest. However, the rewards are worthwhile for players' time as they give 30 Primogems.

2) Reminiscence of Seirai

Reminiscence of Seirai can only be triggered after Genshin Impact players find a quest item called 'Picture Commemorating Seirai Island.' Gamers can search for this item near a small shrine in Fort Hiraumi, Seirai Island.

In this World Quest, their job is to take a picture of four different locations in Seirai Island using the camera from Paimon Menu. The photos will be given to Oda Tarou in Inazuma City and they will complete the quest. The reward for this World Quest is also 30 Primogems.

3) Fertilizer... Salesperson?

This is another quest that many Genshin Impact players will miss. The reason is that one needs to first complete Kokomi's Story Quest 'Warriors' Dreams Like Spring Grass Renewing.' Only after finishing the quest can players unlock the 'Fertilizer... Salesperson?' on Watatsumi Island.

This World Quest is also relatively easy as the Traveler only needs to defeat minor enemies like Slime and talk to multiple NPCs to complete the task. Unfortunately, there is no Primogem reward for this job. Instead, gamers will be given 20000 Mora and 5 Hero's Wit.

4) The Narukami Trail

The Narukami Trail can only be unlocked after players complete some daily commissions in Asase Shrine, Seirai Island. Since it depends on luck to get the daily commissions, many Genshin Impact players still have not completed this World Quest. However, there's no need to hurry because the rewards are limited to Adventure EXP, Mora, and Hero's Wit.

5) Sinister Instruction

Sinister Instruction is another hidden quest that can only be seen after players complete a few tasks. One can unlock this World Quest by paying respects to an Outsider Shrine three times in three real-time days. The shrine can be located northwest of Maguu Kenki's location in Genshin Impact.

On the 4th day, pay respect to the altar, and Washizu will attack the players. Defeat him to receive the World Quest. The task is straightforward as one only needs to go to Higi Village and dig at one location marked with torches to find a treasure chest.

While waiting for Genshin Impact version 2.3 to be released, gamers can complete World Quests for Primogems and other rewards. Achievement hunting can also be fun if there is nothing else to do after spending all their Original Resin in Genshin Impact.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

