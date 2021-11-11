Genshin Impact Stellar Reunion event for returning players: Primogem and other reward details

Travelers who took a break from Genshin Impact may be eligible for the Stellar Reunion event.

More precisely, they must have taken a break of at least 14 days. Not only that, but they must be Adventure Rank 10 or higher and have not activated the Stellar Reunion event in the last 45 days. Other than that, there are four major parts to how it works.

Stellar Reunion has been a feature since December 23, 2020, and it's still around to assist returning players. Some of the free rewards include hundreds of Primogems, among a few other additional items.

Stellar Reunion event in Genshin Impact: How to claim free Primogems

The four main parts of the Stellar Reunion event are:

Reunion Rewards Passage of Time Homeward Path Reunion Blessing

Reminder: Players must fulfill all of the following requirements to participate:

The user is Adventure Rank 10 or higher.

They must not have logged in for at least 14 days.

They have not activated this event in the last 45 days.

The event originally gave away a Prototype Rancour (as seen in the above video), but it now awards players with a Mappa Mare instead.

Reunion Rewards

The Reunion Rewards screen (Image via Genshin Impact)

This part of the event happens upon instantly activating Stellar Reunion. It's essentially a one-time reward of:

100 Primogems

1 Fragile Resin

5 Hero's Wits

10 Mystic Enhancement Ores

80,000 Mora

Once players claim it, they can move on to the rest of the Stellar Reunion event.

Passage of Time

How Passage of Time looks like in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players need to log in for seven days to complete Passage of Time. The following is a list of every day and rewards:

Day 1: 100 Primogems

100 Primogems Day 2: 100 Primogems & 5 Mystic Enhancement Ores

100 Primogems & 5 Mystic Enhancement Ores Day 3: 100 Primogems

100 Primogems Day 4: 10 Hero's Wits

10 Hero's Wits Day 5: 100 Primogems & 5 Mystic Enhancement Ores

100 Primogems & 5 Mystic Enhancement Ores Day 6: 100,000 Mora

100,000 Mora Day 7: 2 Fragile Resins

They must claim these rewards on a screen similar to the one in the above photo. It's based on real-life days, and not in-game days.

Homeward Path

An example of some of the quests (Image via Genshin Impact)

Homeward Path involves several new limited-time quests. These quests give points and other small rewards. The points system rewards are:

100 Points: 200,000 mora

200,000 mora 200 Points: 2 Fragile Resins

2 Fragile Resins 400 Points: 1 Mappa Mare

The four quest types are:

Presage

Starburst

Radiance

Tracer

Presage Quests is the easiest, and the difficulty of the tasks increases as one goes down that list, with Tracer Quests being the most time-consuming. However, they also give the most points on average.

Reunion Blessing

Travelers get three bonus drops per day (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players can double their drops to three times per day during the Stellar Reunion event. These benefits include:

Domains

Ley Line Outcrops

It essentially gives Genshin Impact players double the rewards from those activities.

That is every major part of the Stellar Reunion event in Genshin Impact that is primarily targeted at returning players.

