How to unlock "The Narukami Trail" quest in Genshin Impact: Walkthrough and requirements

Genshin Impact released an abundance of World Quests with every update and gamers might have missed some of it. "The Narukami Trail" is a task added in version 2.1, but players are struggling to activate it until now because of the long requirements.

Along with the nine-day-long Neko Is a Cat World Quest, one still needs to complete four daily commissions. All of the prerequisite quests can be found in Seirai Island and are pretty straightforward as it mostly contains dialog.

This article will break down all the requirements to unlock and complete The Narukami Trail in Genshin Impact.

How to unlock and complete The Narukami Trail in Genshin Impact

1) Complete Neko Is a Cat World Quest series

Talk to Neko at the Asase Shrine to start the quest (Image via Genshin Impact)

Neko Is a Cat is a nine-day World Quest series in Genshin Impact. It entails assisting Neko with various chores related to the repair of the Asase Shrine.

It is a nine-day quest because you need to wait for a daily reset to complete each task in this series.

Neko Is a Cat: Offering Box Neko Is a Cat: Wooden Shelf Neko Is a Cat: The Children Neko Is a Cat: Shrine Recipe Neko Is a Cat: Cat and Stone Neko Is a Cat: Stone Human's Troubles Neko Is a Cat: Shrine Canteen Neko Is a Cat: Ding-a-Ling Metal Ball Neko Is a Cat: A "Good Turn" Comes Late

2) Complete Daily Commissions

The Daily Commission 'A Fishy Flavor' in Genshin Impact (Image via HDRsaputra, Youtube)

Once you have completed the Neko Is a Cat series, the Daily Commission in the Asase Shrine will unlock and you will have a chance to obtain it. This time, you need to complete any of the commissions listed below more than twice:

A Fishy Flavor Shrine Cleanup The Cat's Trail

Since the Daily Commissions are randomized, you might have a hard time getting the quest. In addition, players also seem to have a different number of completion requirements. For example, some might only need to complete the Daily Commission three times to unlock The Narukami Trail. By comparison, other gamers might need to do it five times.

3) Complete The Narukami Trail

The World Quest mark appeared after completing the Daily Commission (Image via Genshin Impact)

Start 'The Narukami Trail' World Quest (Image via Genshin Impact)

You can talk to Neko at Asase Shrine to start The Narukami Trail after completing the Daily Commission if there is a blue exclamation mark above her.

To complete the quest, you can follow the quest navigation that will lead you to the Grand Narukami Shrine in Narukami Island. After a few dialogs between Neko and the priestess, you need to head back to Asase Shrine to complete the quest.

One will gain Adventure EXP, Mora, and Hero's Wit for the rewards after completing 'The Narukami Trail' quest. Although the main rewards do not give out Primogems, players will receive an achievement, "Her and Her Cat" under Wonders of the World, and obtain five Primogems in Genshin Impact.

