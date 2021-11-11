Genshin Impact Dreams of Bloom event explained

Dreams of Bloom will be one of the final events before miHoYo wraps up version 2.2 of Genshin Impact and starts preparing for 2.3 which is expected to bring in the “Geo Trio” of Itto, Albedo, and Gorou.

The event will kick off tomorrow, November 12 at 10:00 server time, and will feature both the Seed Exchange and Flower Exchange as part of Dreams of Bloom. While both the exchanges are set to start at the same time, the Seed Exchange will end on November 18, 3:59 server time, and the Flower Exchange will end four days later on November 22, 3:59 server time.

To take part in the event, which is Sakuya’s promotional activity for her flower shop, Genshin Impact players need to at least be AR 30, unlocked the Serenitea Pot, and completed the Archon Quest, “Ritou Escape Plan”.

Genshin Impact Dreams of Bloom event details

#1. Seed Exchange

In the upcoming Genshin Impact event, players will need to complete the “Dreams of Bloom” tutorial, and after that follow directions on the map to exchange seeds with Sakuya, the Inazuman Florist.

The event doubles as an in-game promotional activity for the NPC, who is trying to make her flower selling business a bit more lucrative.

During the initial six days of the event, Genshin Impact players may receive six Dreambloom Seeds, as well as the corresponding rewards, once they start cashing in the required materials to Sakuya.

However, it’s important to note that Sakuya will have three different types of Dreambloom seeds in her stock, and she will be giving them out at random to players completing the task.

However, to stock up on just one particular type of seed, Genshin Impact players can visit their friends' worlds, and exchange the material there for the seeds that they want.

Once collected, the seeds can be planted into “A Path of Vault: Luxuriant Glebe” which can be found in the Serenitea Pot.

#2. Flower Exchange

For the Flower Exchange part of the event, players will be tasked with using the flower stand around ‘Sakuya’s Flowers” to make a floral arrangement using Dreamblooms which can be rearranged and saved at any given time.

Sakuya will be providing Genshin Impact players with a special Gardening package where they can choose between one of the three available Flower Stands. These stands, along with the arranged Dreamblooms, can be taken and placed in the Serenitea Pot permanently after the event ends.

Players will be able to acquire up to three Gardening Packages upon completing the tasks, and they can be accessed through the “Precious Items” category from the inventory.

An “Exchange Deathblooms” option will also be available during the event, and players will be able to use the page to send their friends the Deathblooms that they need.

However, only 50 unclaimed Deathblooms sent by friends can be retained and the excess will be automatically destroyed.

#3. Event rewards

Apart from Sakuya’s Special Gardening package, players will also be getting their hands on Primogems, Mora, Hero’s Wit, Mystic Enchantment Ore, and Character level-up materials.

Dreamblooms will also be a part of the reward, and players will be able to use them as furnishings to decorate their homes in the Serenitea Pot.

