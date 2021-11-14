Top 5 secret Genshin Impact chests you probably missed in Inazuma

Inazuma is by far the largest continent in Genshin Impact, compared to Liyue and Mondstadt. Although the islands were released patch by patch, many players still have not collected all treasure chests in Inazuma.

Some treasure might be locked behind a chain quest, sealed around enemies, or hidden in plain sight. Here are some chests in Inazuma that one might have missed ever since the release of the said country in Genshin Impact.

Explore these hidden chests in Genshin Impact's Inazuma

1) On an island west of Inazuma City

Dig the ground to find a treasure chest (Image via Genshin Impact)

From the teleport waypoint in Inazuma City, players can glide to an island on the southwest. On the coast, there might be nothing on the surface. However, there is one buried Exquisite Chest on the location.

Location of the chest on the map (Image via Genshin Impact)

2) Southeast of Tatarasuna

In Kannazuka, a device called Kamuijima Cannon is unlocked during the Tatara Tales World Quest. After using the cannon to destroy the barrier around Mikage Furnace in Tatarasuna, players might have long forgotten about this weapon as it has no other use.

While it is true, a hidden chest can only be revealed after firing the cannon at a certain angle. Players can teleport to a waypoint east of Tatarasuna to find a Kamuijima Cannon.

Summon an Electrogranum to activate the cannon and change the direction following the video above. After firing the Kamuijima Cannon, teleport to a waypoint south of Tatarasuna and head east to claim the hidden chest.

3) On an island in Fort Mumei

The hidden island southeast of Fort Mumei was not marked on the map. By collecting four Lost Texts on Yashiori Island, then heading to the island, gamers will get a Luxurious Chest.

All the texts are relatively easy to search, and regular enemies will only hinder players. Thus, gathering the letters is very recommended as the reward is very worth it.

4) Inside a cave in Watatsumi Island

After collecting the Spirit Pearl quest, a sealed cave can be accessed during the 'Heart of Watatsumi' quest. Inside the cave, players need to activate all the fish monuments to finish the quest.

In addition to the puzzles, there is also one hidden Precious Chest behind a large rock pile. By breaking the rocks, players will uncover a treasure chest with two new furnishing blueprints.

5) Mt. Kanna, Tsurumi Island

There is one Thunderbird statue on Mt. Kanna. Using the Peculiar gadget Pinion on the glowing statue will reveal glowing symbols on the mountain wall. Players' task is to climb the wall and activate the symbols. Once all the correct symbols have been activated, a treasure chest will spawn near the location.

Most treasure chests in Genshin Impact reward Primogems for the players after claiming it. With the upcoming banners of Eula, Albedo, and Arataki Itto, one would want to farm any Primogems they can in Genshin Impact.

