All Genshin Impact character banners and their voice actors in V2.3

There are three character banners for players to roll for in Genshin Impact 2.3.

They are:

Secretum Secretorum (Albedo)

Born of Ocean Swell (Eula)

Oni's Royale (Itto and Gorou)

The first two will happen simultaneously on 24 November 2021, and their banners will last until 14 December 2021. The latter date is when Itto's banner begins, and it will end on 5 January 2021.

As the first two banners feature characters already in the game, players should know who their voice actors are. However, the recent Genshin Impact 2.3 livestream unveiled some new information on Itto and Gorou's voice actors.

All that's been revealed for the Genshin Impact character banners and their voice actors in V2.3

To summarize:

Albedo and Eula's two separate banners will be active from 24 November 2021 - 14 December 2021 .

. Itto's banner will be active from 14 December 2021 - 5 January 2021.

The 4-star characters for Albedo and Eula's banners haven't been revealed. However, one of Itto's four-star characters is known (Gorou).

Albedo's voice actors in Genshin Impact

Albedo's voice actors haven't changed (Image via Genshin Impact)

Albedo's voice actors are:

Chinese: Mace

Mace English: Khoi Dao

Khoi Dao Japanese: Kenji Nojima

Kenji Nojima Korean: Kim Myung-jun

Kenji Nojima has had well over a hundred roles, having voiced popular characters such as Fox McCloud, Shiki Tohno, and Yuuto Kiba. His roles range from various video games to animes to western cartoons.

By comparison, Khoi Dao is a less prolific voice actor but has still found notable success within the field. He's voiced characters like Merlin from Fate/Apocrypha and Wolt and Nils from Fire Emblem Heroes.

Eula's voice actors in Genshin Impact

Eula's voice actors were known since she debuted (Image via Genshin Impact)

Eula's voice actors are:

Chinese: Ziyin

Ziyin English: Suzie Yeung

Suzie Yeung Japanese: Rina Sato

Rina Sato Korean: Kim Hyeon-ji

Rina Sato has had hundreds of roles, such as Sailor Mars from the Sailor Moon series. Funnily enough, both Rina Sato and Suzie Yeung voiced Amane Ubuyashiki from Demon Slayer.

Suzie Yeung has several notable roles to her name other than Genshin Impact's Eula. For example, she voiced Yuffie Kisaragi in the FF7 Remake. She has also done Ruka Rengoku and Amane Ubuyashiki from Demon Slayer.

Itto's voice actors in Genshin Impact

Itto and Gorou will be on the same character banner (Image via Genshin Impact)

Itto's voice actors are:

Chinese: Zhaokun Liu

Zhaokun Liu English: Max Mittelman

Max Mittelman Japanese: Nishikawa Takanori

Nishikawa Takanori Korean: Song Jun-seok

Nishikawa Takanori is mostly known for his music as opposed to voice acting. His stage name is T.M.Revolution.

Max Mittlelman has done plenty of popular roles in recent years. Examples of his eminent work include Persona 5's Ryuji Sakamoto, One Punch Man's Saitama, and Sabito from Demon Slayer.

Gorou's voice actors in Genshin Impact

The official reveal for Gorou's voice actors (Image via Genshin Impact)

Gorou's voice actors are:

Chinese: Yang Xinran

Yang Xinran English: Cory Yee

Cory Yee Japanese: Tasuku Hatanaka

Tasuku Hatanaka Korean: Lee Sae-byeok

One of Tasuku Hatanaka's most famous roles is Denki Kaminari from My Hero Academia. He's also done a few other roles, such as Michaelangelo from TMNT.

Cory Yee has had several roles in voice acting, including some character skins in SMITE and in To Your Eternity and Record of Ragnarok. In the former, he voices The Beholder, whereas he voices Hermes and Munetoshi Sekishusai Yagyu in the latter.

