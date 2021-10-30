How to best use Genshin Impact interactive map: Routes, exploration and farming guide

Genshin Impact attracts players' attention with its beautiful open-world scenery and endless exploration. Unfortunately, this feature is both a blessing and a nightmare. While gamers can indulge in exploring every corner of Teyvat, finding specific items or materials will be an ordeal because of how big the nation is.

To solve this problem, Genshin Impact players can use the official interactive map to make the game easier. Not only can players create routes to farm essential materials, but they can also check which treasure chests they missed, and what puzzles they left behind.

How can players access the Genshin Impact official Interactive Map?

Select Tools > Teyvat Interactive Map (Image via HoYoLAB)

On the HoYoLAB website and app, you can access Genshin Impact's official interactive map called 'Teyvat Interactive Map.' Although the map was released quite late compared to other fanmade interactive maps, it redeems itself by providing the best features.

Genshin Impact items are divided on the left side (Image via Teyvat Interactive Map)

Almost everything in Genshin Impact was marked on the interactive map from the enemies, materials, puzzles, and even an Easter Egg. In addition, the list can be filtered by each nation: Mondstadt, Liyue, Dragonspine, Inazuma.

It is also cleanly divided by their types using various symbols, so users won't have problems searching for specific items. You only need to choose the items you're looking for, and the interactive map will show you where they're located.

The following are the sections divided in the Teyvat Interactive Map:

Waypoints Oculi Open-World Chests Local Specialties Enemies (Common) Enemies (Elite) Enemies (Boss) Shrine of Depths Puzzles Guide Fishing Materials Ores Enemies (Easter Egg) Geography World Quests Book/Recipes Investigation NPC Wood

How to use the Genshin Impact interactive map for routes, exploration, and farming

Create routes by connecting all the pins (Image via Teyvat Interactive Map)

One of the unique features of Genshin Impact's Teyvat Interactive Map is how they allow users to create routes by connecting pins on the map. By creating a course, you won't wander around the area. Follow the directions below to create a route:

Choose the materials you want to search for (Starconch, Anemoculus, Geo Sigil, etc.) Click on the Create Route on the top left corner. Connect the pins. Left-click the pin to draw a route, right-click to withdraw the previous pin, and double-click to complete the route. Enter the route name and click the Confirm button. You can then access the route by opening 'My Pins.'

Exploring while using the map

An interactive map showing the location of all chests (Image via Genshin Impact)

Exploring in Genshin Impact has never been easier and more satisfying with the interactive map. Aside from checking where the specific item locations are, you can also hide the pin after collecting the item.

For example, if you choose to show the Common Chests in Genshin Impact, the interactive map will mark the location of each chest in every region. In addition, some pins may come with pictures that other players submit.

Some pins may have a picture of the area in Genshin Impact (Image via Teyvat Interactive Map)

You can then go to the area marked on the map in Genshin Impact to collect the treasure chest. Once you claim it, you can go back to the interactive map to hide the pin. You may use this tool to keep track of your exploration and collection progress.

The map can show the location of multiple materials at once (Image via Teyvat Interactive Map)

You can also refer to the Teyvat Interactive Map to farm local specialties in Genshin Impact. It records each location of the materials and displays the pins using the items' images. The map can reveal multiple materials at once. However, the map will be crowded, and you may not see the area precisely with other pins hindering the view. So it is recommended to choose only two or three items at a time.

Of course, it is not limited to local specialties. You can also check the locations of each fish, ores, and even woods in Genshin Impact. Then, use the route technique mentioned above to create a route and further make farming easier.

Using the map on mobile devices

Teyvat Interactive Map on HoYoLAB application (Image via HoYoLAB)

You can open the Teyvat Interactive Map on the HoYoLAB application from your mobile device. Although the interface will differ slightly from the website to accommodate the small screen, the functions are all the same.

To see all the pins, tap on the filter icon in the top right corner. After choosing the materials you want to include on the map, tap on Collapse to close the Filter tab. Similar to the website version, you can hide the pins you wish to after interacting with it. Thus, the difference between using the mobile and web version is just the screen size and interface.

Teyvat Interactive Map is an excellent addition to the HoYoLAB page, and players won't regret using it. The interactive map makes exploring in Genshin Impact more efficient as users can search for specific items, uncover missing puzzles, and farm local specialties.

