Genshin Impact may introduce a new system to get 5-star characters and weapons of standard banner

The idea of getting a 5-star character or weapon in Genshin Impact without relying on gacha luck is something many players want.

Whether or not it will actually happen is a different story. What Travelers need to keep in mind is that this new system is part of a new questionable leak. It's something the leaker couldn't verify as being accurate or not. Hence, it's something readers should take with a grain of salt.

Either way, it's something that only applies to the standard banner weapons. It may also apply to characters, but the leaker wasn't very certain based on the wording they used. Still, it would be an alternative way to get standard banner weapons.

Genshin Impact leaks: A new way to get characters and weapons of the standard banner (Not gacha)

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Questionable]



A method to obtain standard banner weapons and possibly chars. This would ofc not be through gacha. The exact release date is unknown however it would be around mid-way through 2022 at best if it does come. [Questionable]A method to obtain standard banner weapons and possibly chars. This would ofc not be through gacha. The exact release date is unknown however it would be around mid-way through 2022 at best if it does come.

This leak doesn't explicitly state it will be 5-star weapons or characters, but it's something that some Genshin Impact fans have been speculating (and hoping for). This leak suggests that there may be a new method that can give players standard banner weapons, but it isn't through the current gacha system (Wishes).

The leaker is hesitant to state if it will include characters or not. There is no release date, with mid-2022 being its best-case scenario. Likewise, there is no further clarification on how this new method would work.

The leaker gave it the [Questionable] tag, so it isn't something they could verify. Ergo, one shouldn't immediately believe it to be true.

Possible methods

Honkai Impact the 3rd has character shards (Image via Honkai Impact the 3rd)

As the initial leak doesn't give players many ideas on how the new method will work, it's worth looking at how other games handle similar features. Several gacha games feature a system where players utilize shards for either weapons or characters. Another miHoYo game, Honkai Impact the 3rd, implements something similar.

In those types of games, the player has to farm the shards from somewhere. Genshin Impact doesn't typically utilize that "stage" system that players can repeatedly do, given its open-world structure. However, it could still feature a repeatable system like the Spiral Abyss, where the player can keep doing it to earn some reward.

This type of feature is prevalent in mobile games. As Genshin Impact is on both Android and iOS devices, it wouldn't be unheard of if it implemented something similar.

Of course, this entire section is merely speculation. It's possible for Genshin Impact not to have this leaked system for standard banner weapons or characters.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by R. Elahi

LIVE POLL Q. Would you want a new alternative method to getting weapons and characters outside of the gacha? Yes No 2 votes so far