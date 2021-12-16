Genshin Impact 2.4 Lantern Rite event and major rewards leaked: Free Yun Jin, skins, and more

It seems as though the upcoming Lantern Rite event in Genshin Impact 2.4 will be notable and generous in its rewards.

Essentially, the player can get:

A free 4-star character from Liyue (including Yun Jin)

Ningguang's skin (Orchid's Evening Gown) for free

Keqing's skin (Opulent Splendor) for Genesis Crystals

Fireworks

Special furniture recipes

Ascension & Talent Level-up materials

There are several Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks to cover the Lantern Rite event. Travelers need to remember that some details in these leaks are subject to change. Otherwise, all of the relevant information is listed below.

Genshin Impact 2.4 Lantern Rite event: Leaks reveal free Yun Jin, new skins, and more

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel



You can redeem a 4★ Liyue character with 1000 Firework Coins & 1000 Hydra Boss Coins. Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel Fleeting Colors in Flight: Lantern Rite event with 4 themes:

1. Smelting fireworks (and suffer as a perfectionist)

2. Waverider minigames and mob camps in Guyun Stone Forest (similar to 1.6)

3. Wondrous Shadows - minigame similar to Shadowmatic

4. Boss domain with a 3-head hydra Fleeting Colors in Flight: Lantern Rite event with 4 themes:1. Smelting fireworks (and suffer as a perfectionist)2. Waverider minigames and mob camps in Guyun Stone Forest (similar to 1.6)3. Wondrous Shadows - minigame similar to Shadowmatic4. Boss domain with a 3-head hydra Ningguang's skin (Orchid's Evening Gown/纱中幽兰) can be obtained for free by completing Lantern Rite events. Keqing's skin (Opulent Splendor/霓裾翩跹) can be purchased with Genesis Crystals.You can redeem a 4★ Liyue character with 1000 Firework Coins & 1000 Hydra Boss Coins. twitter.com/Genshin_Intel/… Ningguang's skin (Orchid's Evening Gown/纱中幽兰) can be obtained for free by completing Lantern Rite events. Keqing's skin (Opulent Splendor/霓裾翩跹) can be purchased with Genesis Crystals.You can redeem a 4★ Liyue character with 1000 Firework Coins & 1000 Hydra Boss Coins. twitter.com/Genshin_Intel/… https://t.co/iJ9rQQioiL

The two tweets above feature several details that might interest Travelers. First, Ningguang and Keqing will be receiving skins in Genshin Impact 2.4. The former's skin is known as Orchid's Evening Gown and will be available for free by doing some Lantern Rite events (not specified which ones as of yet). The latter is referred to as Opulent Splendor and will cost Genesis Crystals to obtain.

The next part of the first tweet discusses how players can get a free 4-star character from Liyue.

The options that players will have in Genshin Impact 2.4 are:

Beidou

Chongyun

Ningguang

Xiangling

Xingqiu

Xinyan

Yanfei

Yun Jin

Players will need 1000 Firework Coins and 1000 Hydra Boss Coins to redeem the free 4-star character. The latter should be obtainable through the Boss Domain with the three-headed Hydra enemy referenced in the second tweet.

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel Afterglow Market - shop that takes 3 types of event currencies. Items from the shop include:

- 6 types of special launchable fireworks

- 9 special furniture recipes

- 3★ ascension gem fragments and 3-4★ Liyue talent books

- Crown of Insight × 1

- Hero's Wit and Mora Afterglow Market - shop that takes 3 types of event currencies. Items from the shop include:- 6 types of special launchable fireworks- 9 special furniture recipes- 3★ ascension gem fragments and 3-4★ Liyue talent books- Crown of Insight × 1- Hero's Wit and Mora

The Afterglow Market will be an event shop that accepts three types of event currencies in the Lantern Rite event. This is essentially where the player gets some free loot for participating in the event.

What's in the Lantern Rite event?

Some parts of Flameplume Starflowers: Production Challenge (Image via Honey Impact)

The above photo leaks come from something known as "Flameplume Starflowers: Production Challenge." Here, Travelers will use a gadget known as the Launch Tube to smelt fireworks. @Genshin_Intel listed a leak that referenced "smelting fireworks," which is presumably this activity.

This Genshin Impact 2.4 event will feature players trying to hit the orange sections (in the top right photo) to earn a higher Quality Score. The bottom left image displays the current endurance level; once it hits 0, the player cannot smelt anymore.

The bottom right image displays something known as "Firepower Value." Medium or Full Fire Firepower will give a bonus to what the player is smelting.

This is what Curious Efficacy looks like (Image via Honey Impact)

Players who attempt smelting some fireworks may activate Curious Efficacy, which will make the current quality hit the "ideal zone" (the orange marks in the previous photo's top right corner).

Another sub-event in Genshin Impact 2.4's Lantern Rite is also known as "Oceanic Defender." It consists of defeating a "BOSS" with "three hands." Presumably, this statement refers to what @Genshin_Intel talked about involving the "3-head hydra" (rather than three hands) and the 1000 Hydra Boss Coins.

The Great Gathering section of Fleeting Colors in Flight: Lantern Rite (Image via Honey Impact)

Genshin Impact 2.4's Lantern Rite event will also feature another sub-event known as "The Great Gathering." Essentially, the player defeats a mob of Treasure Hoarders near Guyun Stone Forest and can use their Waverider to get there.

The bottom right image shows an effect from "Quelling Firecrackers," which deals Pyro DMG to nearby foes and removes their buffs.

Another part of "The Great Gathering" (Image via Honey Impact)

The above image leaks reference how the player uses the Waverider to deliver items (taken from Treasure Hoarders) to a specific destination. @Genshin_Intel referenced this sub-event in the leak, stating:

"Waverider minigames and mob camps in Guyun Stone Forest (similar to 1.6)"

The Wondrous Shadows sub-event has no leaked images as of right now. However, it's apparently similar to Shadowmatic. For those that don't know, it's a game where the player rearranges objects to make the shadow seem like a whole new object.

The above video demonstrates what players can expect from Wondrous Shadows in Genshin Impact 2.4. In the event, the player manipulates a lantern with both light and shadows to form some image.

Other Lantern Rite details

The leaked event page (Image via Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord)

Genshin Impact 2.4's Lantern Rite event page has been leaked for a while now. It features Shenhe, Xiao, and Ganyu. Coincidentally, all three characters have been leaked to have a character banner in Genshin Impact 2.4.

In Shenhe's case, she was leaked to appear in the first half with Yun Jin as one of the 4-star characters. According to some older leaks, Xiao and Ganyu will have rerun banners in the second half.

An updated version of that event banner (Image via GI Front)

This version of Genshin Impact 2.4's Lantern Rite, more-or-less, displays the same thing as the previous image. Still, some players can rest easy knowing that they will get more Primogems in this Genshin Impact 2.4 event.

Project Celestia @projectcelestia



As for who appears in Lantern Rite, there are filenames for every Liyuean character (including Shenhe and Yun Jin).



Some other notable mentions are Cloud Retainer, Madame Ping and Baizhu.



No Yaoyao or Tartaglia though.

#ProjectCelestia [2.4 Beta] - Audio Data Findings:As for who appears in Lantern Rite, there are filenames for every Liyuean character (including Shenhe and Yun Jin).Some other notable mentions are Cloud Retainer, Madame Ping and Baizhu.No Yaoyao or Tartaglia though. [2.4 Beta] - Audio Data Findings:As for who appears in Lantern Rite, there are filenames for every Liyuean character (including Shenhe and Yun Jin).Some other notable mentions are Cloud Retainer, Madame Ping and Baizhu.No Yaoyao or Tartaglia though.#ProjectCelestia

Every Liyuean character will supposedly appear in Lantern Rite. No specific audio data has been leaked thus far, but nonplayable characters such as the Cloud Retainer, Madame Ping, and Baizhu will also appear.

