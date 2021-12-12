Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks: Keqing and Ningguang’s skin “Orchid Evening Gown” details

A few new credible Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks discuss Keqing and Ningguang's skins' names along with how players can obtain them.

Skins are seldom seen in Genshin Impact as it stands right now. All that was available before Keqing and Ningguang got their skins were Jean and Barbara's beach-themed outfits. That led some fans to speculate that the new skins would be obtainable similar to how players got Jean and Barbara's skins.

According to the latest Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks, that would appear to be the case. Ningguang's skin will be available for free to players who proceed far enough in the Lantern Rite event. Likewise, Keqing's skin is only available for a certain amount of Genesis Crystals.

Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks: Keqing and Ningguang's skin names are Opulent Splendor and Orchid's Evening Gown

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel



You can redeem a 4★ Liyue character with 1000 Firework Coins & 1000 Hydra Boss Coins. Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel Fleeting Colors in Flight: Lantern Rite event with 4 themes:

1. Smelting fireworks (and suffer as a perfectionist)

2. Waverider minigames and mob camps in Guyun Stone Forest (similar to 1.6)

3. Wondrous Shadows - minigame similar to Shadowmatic

4. Boss domain with a 3-head hydra Fleeting Colors in Flight: Lantern Rite event with 4 themes:1. Smelting fireworks (and suffer as a perfectionist)2. Waverider minigames and mob camps in Guyun Stone Forest (similar to 1.6)3. Wondrous Shadows - minigame similar to Shadowmatic4. Boss domain with a 3-head hydra Ningguang's skin (Orchid's Evening Gown/纱中幽兰) can be obtained for free by completing Lantern Rite events. Keqing's skin (Opulent Splendor/霓裾翩跹) can be purchased with Genesis Crystals.You can redeem a 4★ Liyue character with 1000 Firework Coins & 1000 Hydra Boss Coins. twitter.com/Genshin_Intel/… Ningguang's skin (Orchid's Evening Gown/纱中幽兰) can be obtained for free by completing Lantern Rite events. Keqing's skin (Opulent Splendor/霓裾翩跹) can be purchased with Genesis Crystals.You can redeem a 4★ Liyue character with 1000 Firework Coins & 1000 Hydra Boss Coins. twitter.com/Genshin_Intel/… https://t.co/iJ9rQQioiL

The above tweet provides more context on what's new with the Lantern Rite event in Genshin Impact 2.4. It states that Ningguang's skin (Orchid's Evening Gown) will be free, whereas Keqing's Skin (Opulent Splendor) costs Genesis Crystals. It doesn't specify the exact amount of Genesis Crystals, however.

If it's the same as Jean's skin, it will cost 1350 Genesis Crystals at launch before moving up to 1680 after the event. As for Ningguang's skin, the leak doesn't specify which event or how much the player must do to get it for free.

On a side note, Travelers can also look forward to getting a free 4-star character from Liyue in this event. They will need 1000 Firework Coins and 1000 Hydra Boss coins to do so in Genshin Impact 2.4.

An older leak on their skins (Image via @Dimbreath)

The original file names for these skins were "NingguangCostumeFloral" and "KeqingCostumeFeather." This means the names have transitioned into:

"NingguangCostumeFloral" -> "Orchid's Evening Gown"

"KeqingCostumeFeather" -> "Opulent Splendor"

The new name for Ningguang's outfit makes sense, as going from Floral to an Orchid design isn't a drastic change. As for Keqing's outfit, "Opulent Splendor" may still involve some feathers somewhere in the design. Unfortunately, there are no images or video leaks for it yet.

More details on the Lantern Rite event in Genshin Impact 2.4

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel Fleeting Colors in Flight: Lantern Rite event with 4 themes:

1. Smelting fireworks (and suffer as a perfectionist)

2. Waverider minigames and mob camps in Guyun Stone Forest (similar to 1.6)

3. Wondrous Shadows - minigame similar to Shadowmatic

4. Boss domain with a 3-head hydra Fleeting Colors in Flight: Lantern Rite event with 4 themes:1. Smelting fireworks (and suffer as a perfectionist)2. Waverider minigames and mob camps in Guyun Stone Forest (similar to 1.6)3. Wondrous Shadows - minigame similar to Shadowmatic4. Boss domain with a 3-head hydra

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel Afterglow Market - shop that takes 3 types of event currencies. Items from the shop include:

- 6 types of special launchable fireworks

- 9 special furniture recipes

- 3★ ascension gem fragments and 3-4★ Liyue talent books

- Crown of Insight × 1

- Hero's Wit and Mora Afterglow Market - shop that takes 3 types of event currencies. Items from the shop include:- 6 types of special launchable fireworks- 9 special furniture recipes- 3★ ascension gem fragments and 3-4★ Liyue talent books- Crown of Insight × 1- Hero's Wit and Mora

These events will be integral for players seeking to get Ningguang's free skin and the free 4-star character from Liyue. The boss domain featuring the three-headed Hydra will presumably give players the 1000 Hydra Boss Coins.

The second tweet references three types of event currencies, although only two are known at the moment:

Firework Coins Hydra Boss Coins

Also Read Article Continues below

Still, this Genshin Impact 2.4 leak includes some of the Afterglow Market rewards.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

LIVE POLL Q. Which skin would you use more? Keqing's Ningguang's 0 votes so far