How many Primogems are required to get Shenhe in Genshin Impact? Best and worst cases explained

The best-case scenario for obtaining Shenhe in Genshin Impact is 160 Primogems. In comparison, the worst-case scenario is 28,800 Primogems.

Of course, the player can also summon Shenhe anywhere between 160 to 28,800 Primogems. Genshin Impact is a gacha game where luck is crucial in deciding when a player pulls a specific five-star unit. Fortunately, it's also a game where the player is guaranteed a five-star character after failing a certain number of summons (tying into the game's innate Pity system).

To quickly summarize:

160 Primogems is used for one pull. It's statistically possible for players to get Shenhe in a single summon.

28,800 Primogems is the maximum amount the player would have to spend to guarantee that they summon Shenhe on her banner.

What factors affect the number of Primogems a player would have to spend for Shenhe in Genshin Impact?

Shenhe is a five-star Cryo Polearm user (Image via Genshin Impact)

It's worth prefacing that the minimum and maximum number of Primogems that a player would have to spend to get Shenhe would technically change based on how many Intertwined Fates they own. They're typically worth 160 Primogems, so this article won't account for them when it comes to a more accurate minimum and maximum number of Primogems.

In that case, the player would take how many Intertwined Fates they have, multiply them by 160, and subtract them from the 160 to 28,800 range to get a more accurate estimate.

Looking at Pity rates

Genshin Impact players should know that they can easily manipulate the game's Pity rate to guarantee a five-star character, even if it's on a separate banner. The main limitation to this method is that Pity rates don't transfer from character banners to weapon banners and vice versa.

They should also know that getting a five-star character will reset their current Pity. Here are the two main types of Pity to understand in Genshin Impact:

Soft Pity: If the player goes 75 summons without getting a five-star character, the likelihood of pulling a five-star character in the next pull will subsequently increase per summon.

Hard Pity: If the player hasn't gotten a five-star character in the last 89 pulls, they are guaranteed a five-star at their 90th summon.

The only other thing to remember is that a player has a 50:50 chance of getting the featured character when they pull a five-star character through Pity. If they fail the first time, they will get the featured character by the next 90 summons (Shenhe in this example).

It's worth noting that everything before the 76th summon should have a theoretical 1.6% chance of pulling Shenhe per pull. Soft Pity will increase with every summon thereafter until it caps at 100% by the Hard Pity.

When is Shenhe's release date?

Saving Primogems for a character is helpful if the player knows when that character will arrive. Based on current Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks, 5 January 2021 is the most likely release date for both Shenhe and Yun Jin.

Genshin Impact players have ample time to acquire and stockpile their Primogems before Shenhe's banner arrives.

