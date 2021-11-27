Genshin Impact leaks: Yun Jin and Shenhe’s release date speculated

There have been several leaks about Yun Jin and Shenhe's for Genshin Impact 2.4, leaving plenty of room for speculation on their release date.
It's been a busy week for Genshin Impact leaks. Several details on Enkanomiya, possible Zhongli reruns, and other news may interest players. The ones relevant for this article include Yun Jin and Shenhe, such as their:
- Rarity
- Animations
- Elemental Skill
- Elemental Burst
- Ascension materials
- Talent Ascension materials
- Possible banner
The release date hasn't been confirmed yet, but Genshin Impact is somewhat formulaic when it comes to potential dates.
Speculation on Yun Jin and Shenhe's release date based on Genshin Impact leaks
Current leaks suggest that the first banner of Genshin Impact 2.4 will contain Shenhe and Yun Jin, and the second banner will have Xiao and Ganyu reruns. Luckily, players already have a good idea of when Genshin Impact 2.4 will begin.
January 5, 2021, is the likely release date for Yun Jin and Shenhe in Genshin Impact 2.4. It's also the same date when Itto and Gorou's banner ends, which is known to be the last banner in Genshin Impact 2.3.
Naturally, maintenance will occur between the two banners.
What is known about Shenhe and Yun Jin in Genshin Impact?
Their moveset has already been leaked. From what's currently known, Shenhe is a 5-star Cryo Polearm user, and Yun Jin is a 4-star Anemo Polearm user.
To fully ascend Shenhe, players will need:
- 1 x Shivada Jade Sliver
- 9 x Shivada Jade Fragment
- 9 x Shivada Jade Chunk
- 6 x Shivada Jade Gemstone
- 46 x Dragonheir's False Fin
- 168 x Qingxin
- 18 x Whopperflower Nectar
- 30 x Shimmering Nectar
- 36 x Energy Nectar
- 420,000 Mora
Maxing out one of Shenhe's Talents require the following materials:
- 3 x Teachings of Prosperity
- 21 x Guide to Prosperity
- 38 x Philosophies of Prosperity
- 6 x Whopperflower Nectar
- 22 x Shimmering Nectar
- 31 x Energy Nectar
- 6 x Hellfire Butterfly
- 1 x Crown of Insight
- 1,652,500 Mora
Yun Jin needs the following ascension materials to ascend fully:
- 1 x Prithiva Topaz Sliver
- 9 x Prithiva Topaz Fragment
- 9 x Prithiva Topaz Chunk
- 6 x Prithiva Topaz Gemstone
- 46 x Riftborn Regalia
- 168 x Glaze Lily
- 18 x Damaged Mask
- 30 x Stained Mask
- 36 x Ominous Mask
- 420,000 Mora
Yun Jin's Talent Ascension materials are:
- 3 x Teachings of Diligence
- 21 x Guide to Diligence
- 38 x Philosophies of Diligence
- 6 x Damaged Mask
- 22 x Stained Mask
- 31 x Ominous Mask
- 6 x Ashen Heart
- 1 x Crown of Insight
- 1,652,500 Mora
Although miHoYo can take down the tweets involving Shenhe and Yun Jin's gameplay, they haven't done the same to Reddit and Streamable links. These two Reddit posts come from Genshin Impact Leaks, and feature the two characters' idle animations and movesets.
The two videos do a great job displaying what Shenhe and Yun Jin's moveset looks like, but it lacks the context of what their passives are.
Fortunately, these leaks provide more context for their passives and Constellations. Leaked kits change the numbers frequently between the beta and final version that Genshin Impact players. Thus, it's worth reminding players that specific numbers and aspects of their kit are subject to change for their eventual release.
