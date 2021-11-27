Genshin Impact leaks: Yun Jin and Shenhe’s release date speculated

There have been several leaks about Yun Jin and Shenhe's for Genshin Impact 2.4, leaving plenty of room for speculation on their release date.

It's been a busy week for Genshin Impact leaks. Several details on Enkanomiya, possible Zhongli reruns, and other news may interest players. The ones relevant for this article include Yun Jin and Shenhe, such as their:

Rarity

Animations

Elemental Skill

Elemental Burst

Ascension materials

Talent Ascension materials

Possible banner

The release date hasn't been confirmed yet, but Genshin Impact is somewhat formulaic when it comes to potential dates.

Speculation on Yun Jin and Shenhe's release date based on Genshin Impact leaks

Current leaks suggest that the first banner of Genshin Impact 2.4 will contain Shenhe and Yun Jin, and the second banner will have Xiao and Ganyu reruns. Luckily, players already have a good idea of when Genshin Impact 2.4 will begin.

January 5, 2021, is the likely release date for Yun Jin and Shenhe in Genshin Impact 2.4. It's also the same date when Itto and Gorou's banner ends, which is known to be the last banner in Genshin Impact 2.3.

Naturally, maintenance will occur between the two banners.

What is known about Shenhe and Yun Jin in Genshin Impact?

A closer look at the two characters (Image via Genshin Impact)

Their moveset has already been leaked. From what's currently known, Shenhe is a 5-star Cryo Polearm user, and Yun Jin is a 4-star Anemo Polearm user.

To fully ascend Shenhe, players will need:

1 x Shivada Jade Sliver

9 x Shivada Jade Fragment

9 x Shivada Jade Chunk

6 x Shivada Jade Gemstone

46 x Dragonheir's False Fin

168 x Qingxin

18 x Whopperflower Nectar

30 x Shimmering Nectar

36 x Energy Nectar

420,000 Mora

Maxing out one of Shenhe's Talents require the following materials:

3 x Teachings of Prosperity

21 x Guide to Prosperity

38 x Philosophies of Prosperity

6 x Whopperflower Nectar

22 x Shimmering Nectar

31 x Energy Nectar

6 x Hellfire Butterfly

1 x Crown of Insight

1,652,500 Mora

Yun Jin needs the following ascension materials to ascend fully:

1 x Prithiva Topaz Sliver

9 x Prithiva Topaz Fragment

9 x Prithiva Topaz Chunk

6 x Prithiva Topaz Gemstone

46 x Riftborn Regalia

168 x Glaze Lily

18 x Damaged Mask

30 x Stained Mask

36 x Ominous Mask

420,000 Mora

Yun Jin's Talent Ascension materials are:

3 x Teachings of Diligence

21 x Guide to Diligence

38 x Philosophies of Diligence

6 x Damaged Mask

22 x Stained Mask

31 x Ominous Mask

6 x Ashen Heart

1 x Crown of Insight

1,652,500 Mora

Although miHoYo can take down the tweets involving Shenhe and Yun Jin's gameplay, they haven't done the same to Reddit and Streamable links. These two Reddit posts come from Genshin Impact Leaks, and feature the two characters' idle animations and movesets.

The two videos do a great job displaying what Shenhe and Yun Jin's moveset looks like, but it lacks the context of what their passives are.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Fortunately, these leaks provide more context for their passives and Constellations. Leaked kits change the numbers frequently between the beta and final version that Genshin Impact players. Thus, it's worth reminding players that specific numbers and aspects of their kit are subject to change for their eventual release.

Edited by R. Elahi

LIVE POLL Q. Would you roll for these two characters? Yes No 0 votes so far