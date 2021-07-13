5 tips to spend original resin wisely in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact uses Original Resin as an energy resource for every player. They will need to use Original Resin for almost every challenge and domain in Genshin Impact. 1 Original Resin is restored every 8 minutes until it is fully capped at 160 Original Resin.

To avoid wasting any potential Original Resin, players are advised to monitor their Resin meter and make sure it is not capped. Original Resin regenerates at a slow rate, but players always need to use it to upgrade their characters, weapons and artifacts.

Free-to-play (F2P) players always had a hard time deciding which materials they needed to farm first, as Resin is a crucial item and needs to be used carefully. In this guide, players will understand how to spend Resin wisely in Genshin Impact.

Read More: Genshin Impact 2.0 will let players choose a preferred 5-star weapon to wish for, starting next banner

5 Tips To Use Resin Wisely in Genshin Impact:

1) Prioritize Weekly Bosses

Weekly Bosses are the first thing players should have completed after the weekly reset. These bosses can be fought many times, but the rewards can only be collected once a week.

Currently, there are only 4 weekly bosses:

Andrius in Wolvendom, Mondstadt Dvalin in Stormterror's Lair, Mondstadt Childe in Golden House, Liyue Azhdaha in Nantianmen, Liyue

For any of the first 3 bosses, players only need to use 30 Original Resin. For the 4th weekly boss, they will need to use 60 Original Resin. In total, players only need to use 150 Resin per week to complete all Weekly Bosses.

It should be prioritized because the weekly bosses drop rare materials that are needed to upgrade different character's talent in Genshin Impact. Each boss can drop 3 types of materials. In addition, the drop rates are random, making it difficult for players to obtain specific materials to upgrade their characters.

Thus, players are recommended to fight weekly bosses every time it refreshes.

Childe in The Golden House in Genshin Impact

Read More: Genshin Impact 2.0 update: New weapons and two artifact sets revealed

2) Farm Artifacts For Important Characters

Ascending Adventure Rank (AR) also means stronger enemies. To fight these enemies on equal footing, players need to equip the best artifacts they had to their characters. However, gaining good artifact stats and sub-stats is hard enough because the stats are also randomized. Due to this, players often waste their Resin to farm artifacts in the domain for every character in their party.

Farming artifacts for a character is important, but players are advised not to be perfectionists when it comes to support characters. It's wise to focus on the main DPS first before grinding artifacts for others.

Artifacts are more crucial to the main DPS than low-tier support. Without artifacts, the DPS character's damage output is very insignificant, especially in late games. Same as top-tier support like Xingqiu, equipping them with 5-star artifacts will lead them to be a support and sub-DPS. This will directly improve the team's damage output.

Low-tier support, however, can still be utilized when equipped with a 4-star artifact. Especially supporting characters who are only used for an elemental reaction that constantly switched out after completing their job. This kind of character does not need a great artifact to function.

Artifacts in Genshin Impact

Read More: Genshin Impact 2.0 Primogems guide: How to get 15000+ free Primogems in 2.0 update

3) Take Advantage of bonus resource events

Another wise way to spend Resin is to take advantage of bonus resource events like Overflowing Mastery & Ley Line Overflow. During the said event, players can receive 2X rewards up to 3 times a day using Original Resin.

Overflowing Mastery will provide double Talent Ascension Material while Ley Line Overflow will give double Hero's Wit or Mora. This event should not be skipped by any player, as it can greatly conserve their Original Resin.

For the upcoming Genshin Impact version 2.0, it has been confirmed that there will be a Ley Line Overflow Event. Based on the previous version of Ley Line Overflow, this event should last for 7 days. Players should pay attention to the date and make sure to not miss even one day.

Ley Line Overflow in Genshin Impact 2.0 (Image via Mihoyo)

Read More: Genshin Impact VA: LilyPichu to voice Sayu, the new 4-star character in Inazuma update

4) Do Not Use Resin To Craft Enhancement Ores

Crafting Mystic Enhancement Ores using Original Resin is possible at Blacksmith. The materials needed are 3 Magical Crystal Chunks and 10 Original Resin. It will forge 6 Mystic Enhancement Ore, 50 Adventurer EXP, and 10 Friendship EXP.

Players should never forge enhancement ore using this method. There are still other options to forge it without using the Original Resin. Utilizing unused Crystal Chunk or White Iron Chunk is a better option for crafting ores.

Original Resin is slow to regenerate, not to mention, other important things need to use Resin. Forging an ore using the limited Resin when there are still other alternatives is not a smart move.

Forging Mystic Enhancement Ore at the Blacksmith in Genshin Impact

Read More: Genshin Impact Gorou: Voice actor, renders, weapon type, and more V2.0 details revealed

5) Save Fragile Resins To Grind Artifacts After AR45+

Fragile Resin in Genshin Impact

Fragile Resin is an item that can be stored in Inventory and will restore 60 Original Resin once used. F2P players will get 5 Fragile Resin in Battle Pass rewards in every Genshin Impact version for free. This item should be stored and only used when needed.

With that being said, players should save Fragile Resin until they have reached Adventure Rank 45 (AR45). Once they have passed AR45, players are then encouraged to use the stockpiled Fragile Resin to farm in artifact domains. Not only are artifacts important at higher AR levels, but players are also guaranteed to gain a 5-star artifact starting at AR45.

Artifact Drops at AR45+ in Genshin Impact

Read More: Genshin Impact Thoma: Voice actors, background, renders, and more V2.0 details revealed

Edited by Gautham Balaji