Genshin Impact: Diluc’s birthday mail, gifts, and more

Genshin Impact birthdays are minor occasions that Travelers love to celebrate. With that being said, today is Diluc's special day. He was born on April 30, which means that players will get some mail and free items. Not to mention, the official Genshin Impact Twitter account will likely post some beautiful art for his fans to save.

Some minor notes to keep in mind:

Players don't need to own him in order to receive this mail and its gifts.

The only thing they have to do to get the mail is log in at any time on April 30.

Those who enjoy the mail should remember that they can reread it easily in the Gift Mail Box.

Note: Different servers will get his mail before based on the server's time and if it falls under April 30.

Diluc's birthday in Genshin Impact

The above tweet shows the content of Diluc's birthday mail that he sends to players on April 30, 2022. His mail essentially talks about Valberries and offers to make a drink out of them for the player next time they meet. He also talks about "matters that I am unable to say in this letter" that he will tell them in person.

It's just filler text like other letters, but it's something that some Travelers love to receive. Remember that one doesn't need to own Diluc to get his mail.

When is Diluc's birthday in Genshin Impact?

His 2022 mail rewards (Image via miHoYo)

His birthday is April 30. The contents of the mail, such as the text and rewards, will differ every year. Last year, he gave players one "Once Upon a Time in Mondstadt" and five Apple Ciders. As for this year, he gave Travelers one "Once Upon a Time in Mondstadt" and ten Valberries.

"Once Upon a Time in Mondstadt" is his signature dish, which is otherwise obtainable if he tries to cook "Pile 'Em Up." Its effect include:

"Increases all party members' CRIT Rate by 20% and CRIT DMG by 20% for 300s."

A Delicious "Pile 'Em Up" offers the same CRIT Rate for the same duration, but it provides no CRIT DMG bonus by comparison.

Genshin Impact community reactions

The above tweet is one of the most popular ones regarding his birthday in Genshin Impact. It features the usual Mondstadt crew in a wholesome way, especially for Travelers who like to see Diluc act like a dad to Klee.

The hashtag (#ディルック生誕祭2022) is what artists are using for Diluc's birthday in Genshin Impact. Anybody interested in checking out more of that type of content is strongly recommended to use that hashtag.

This tweet is especially sweet if one clicks on it, as they would see the second and third parts. The artist made it for the special occasion while also mentioning in the comments that Diluc's dad was killed on his birthday.

It's a heartwarming series of pictures, especially as a juxtaposition to the previous cutesy tweet with the Klee comic.

Many great fanart pieces are already out there today, and it's still early. Travelers will likely get even more incredible pieces of work as the day goes on, convenient for those who want more art inspired by the Dawn Winery's owner.

