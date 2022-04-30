Genshin Impact 2.7 delay: When is the next update expected to roll out?

HoYoverse, the creators of Genshin Impact, have finally reached out to their audience and uploaded an official announcement that the patch 2.7 update will be postponed. Players were made aware of the delay in the 2.7 Special Program through an unofficial announcement on Facebook and Bilibili's comment sections.

However, players were shocked to learn that the entire patch 2.7 will now be delayed until further announcements are made by the officials on this matter. Many content creators, data miners, and leakers have asked the Genshin Impact community to be understanding of the latest developments.

This article will explain everything players need to know about the patch 2.7 delay and when the next Genshin Impact update can be expected.

Genshin Impact: 2.7 Special Program and version update officially postponed

Many data miners and credible leakers had speculated that the 2.7 Special Program would premiere on 28 April, 2022. However, no official announcement was made about it as the days went by.

Finally, on 28 April, players learned that the 2.7 Special Program would be temporarily delayed to an unknown date. This information was originally passed on to fans on the official Genshin Impact Facebook and Bilibili accounts.

Genshin Impact officials made an unofficial announcement about the delay in the 2.7 Special Program in the comments section of their latest posts on the aforementioned official accounts. It is still unclear why the officials did not upload an official notice about it and had to use the regular comment section to announce the delay.

Looks like there will be a livestream--we just don't know when.



Stitched images courtesy of The 2.7 Version Update Stream has been postponed, as per a couple of comments left by official Genshin accounts.Looks like there will be a livestream--we just don't know when.Stitched images courtesy of @Facio_Leaks The 2.7 Version Update Stream has been postponed, as per a couple of comments left by official Genshin accounts.Looks like there will be a livestream--we just don't know when.Stitched images courtesy of @Facio_Leaks. https://t.co/RqhubhBbWV

HoYoverse received a lot of backlash from their fans as they demanded an official announcement about the recent developments. On 29 April, the developers uploaded an official statement on all of their social media platforms. It was then officially announced that the entire patch 2.7 update was being postponed until further notice.

Due to project progress, the Version 2.7 update will be postponed.

For detailed information on the date of the new update, content adjustment plan, and compensation, please stay tuned for upcoming announcements.



#GenshinImpact Dear Travelers,Due to project progress, the Version 2.7 update will be postponed.For detailed information on the date of the new update, content adjustment plan, and compensation, please stay tuned for upcoming announcements. Dear Travelers,Due to project progress, the Version 2.7 update will be postponed.For detailed information on the date of the new update, content adjustment plan, and compensation, please stay tuned for upcoming announcements.#GenshinImpact https://t.co/FiiGQyJO1G

The official statement has alleviated the backlash made by the community. Additionally, many content creators and credible leakers played a huge role by using their influence to calm fans down.

Despite the initial outrage, the majority of the community has shown a lot of empathy and understanding towards the HoYoverse employees as they pray for their safety during the severe COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai.

When is the next Genshin Impact update expected to roll out?

No new dates have been announced by officials for the version 2.7 update. However, credible sources have received rumors that the next update will be delayed a couple of weeks due to the pandemic occurring in Shanghai.

SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (ok now what) @SaveYourPrimos [RUMOR] Rampant discussions appearing about the possibility of 2.7 being delayed by 2 - 3 weeks due to the severity of the Covid situation in Shanghai.



Rumors of this delay containing a short filler banner are also floating around, but this claim has less support than the first. [RUMOR] Rampant discussions appearing about the possibility of 2.7 being delayed by 2 - 3 weeks due to the severity of the Covid situation in Shanghai.Rumors of this delay containing a short filler banner are also floating around, but this claim has less support than the first.

Officials have asked fans to stay tuned and wait for further announcements. It was also indicated that there would be some sort of mysterious compensation for the delay. So, of course, many fans are hoping to be compensated with tons of primogems.

