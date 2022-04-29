Genshin Impact 2.7 Update officially postponed: All you need to know

Aside from the unofficial announcement regarding the delay of the Genshin Impact 2.7 Special Program yesterday, HoYoverse has finally released an official statement about the plan to postpone the version 2.7 update.

It is important to remember that these two messages are different. The first notice that was released yesterday shows HoYoverse mentioning that only the 2.7 livestream has been postponed. However, today, Hoyoverse finally used its social media to announce that the update version 2.7 itself will be delayed until further notice.

Genshin Impact version 2.7 and its Special Program are officially postponed

On April 28, Genshin Impact made it clear that the 2.7 Special Program would be temporarily shifted to an unknown date. The information was spotted by fans on the official Genshin Impact Facebook and Bilibili accounts.

The above statement is from the most recent post on the official Genshin Impact Facebook account about the Journey With a Gentle Breeze web event. It's unclear why it was submitted as a regular comment rather than an official notice.

Nonetheless, it confirms that the 2.7 Special Program has been postponed. However, this isn't the only authoritative source confirming the bad news.

The above Reddit thread is a translation of Bilibili's comments. It indicates that the broadcast has been postponed but gives no exact date. Therefore, Travelers will have to wait until HoYoverse releases more formal information on the subject.

Due to project progress, the Version 2.7 update will be postponed.

For detailed information on the date of the new update, content adjustment plan, and compensation, please stay tuned for upcoming announcements.



On April 29, HoYoverse released an official statement across their social media that the Version 2.7 update will be postponed due to the project’s progress.

Although the developer only released a short announcement, fans are still relieved to receive official news rather than speculation from the community. It is also stated that more detailed information regarding the date of the new update, new content, and compensation will be released in the upcoming announcements.

Despite the fact that HoYoverse has already made it clear that version 2.7 will be postponed, players are still hoping that the delay will only last for a few days or a week at most. Until then, fans can only hope for the game's developers to return to work as soon as possible, and more official statements will follow soon.

On the bright side, gamers will receive a mysterious compensation which will hopefully be Primogems to stock up their funds for Yelan and Kuki Shinobu in the new banner.

