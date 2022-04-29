Genshin Impact 2.7 Livestream officially delayed, Special program expected in May 2022

Genshin Impact 2.7 livestream has been officially delayed and fans are really unhappy about it. A new date for the 2.7 Special Program called "Hidden Dreams in the Depth" has been speculated somewhere in the first week of May.

The 2.7 Special Program was scheduled to premiere on April 29, 2022, but no official announcement about the livestream was made by the officials. The livestream will officially introduce new characters and reveal all the upcoming banners, events, and new story quests in the upcoming patch 2.7.

Here is everything players need to know about the official delay in the 2.7 Special Program in Genshin Impact.

2.7 Special Program officially delayed for Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact officials follow strict schedules for their patch updates and Special Programs are no exception. The livestream follows a five-week schedule where fans can expect the officials to premiere a Special Program at the end of every fifth week.

Yearly calendar showing tentative dates for livestreams & patch updates (Image via Genshin Impact)

As scheduled, the Genshin Impact 2.7 Special Program was supposed to premiere on April 29, 2022. HoYoverse has their headquarters located in Shanghai, which is currently under lockdown due to a severe COVID-19 outbreak.

This has forced officials to delay the 2.7 Special Program. They confirmed the delay via Genshin Impact's official Facebook account.

Instead of uploading a post about the delay on their social platforms, the news was officially announced on one of their Facebook comment sections. Additionally, officials informed fans about the delay in one of the discord servers known as "HuTao's Corner."

The new dates for the 2.7 Special Program have yet to be announced by the officials, but many speculate it to premiere in the first week of May.

Fans responded to the announcements about delay of the 2.7 Special Program

Official announcement about the delay in the comment section (Image via Facebook)

Masses have shown their unhappiness and concern about HoYoverse's lack of communication with their community. Many players are wondering why the officials could not upload an official post to announce the delay.

The announcement about the delay was made in the comment section of their latest post, which could have gone unnoticed by the majority of the community.

However, a lot of fans have shown empathy regarding the situation faced by the employees and are praying for their welfare. Many data miners and leakers have used their influence to control the fan's outrage about this

Many data miners and leakers have used their influence to control the fan's outrage about this, reminding the community to be understanding towards HoYoverse employees given the difficult situation in Shanghai.

Hopefully, players will not have to wait long for the premiere of the 2.7 Special Program and this delay will not affect the release date of patch 2.7. It is still too early to predict the release of patch 2.7, since officials have a week to make an announcement about it as well.

