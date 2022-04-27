Genshin Impact 2.7 promo art leak reveals all three upcoming banners and characters

The Genshin Impact 2.7 Special Program is right around the corner, and the official announcement can arrive anytime now. Due to the COVID outbreak in Shanghai, there might be some delays, and the developers are yet to comment on the ongoing rumors.

Regardless, leakers have stayed true to their reputation and already leaked a ton of upcoming content. They were unsure about the rerun banners since they're always subject to change, but a leaked promo art has cleared up this confusion as well.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Successfully complete Blossom of Wealth or Blossom of Revelation challenges during this event to obtain double the rewards.



See Full Details >>>



#GenshinImpact "Ley Line Overflow" Event - Double Drops From Blossoms of Wealth and Blossoms of Revelation!Successfully complete Blossom of Wealth or Blossom of Revelation challenges during this event to obtain double the rewards.See Full Details >>> hoyolab.com/article_pre/71… "Ley Line Overflow" Event - Double Drops From Blossoms of Wealth and Blossoms of Revelation!Successfully complete Blossom of Wealth or Blossom of Revelation challenges during this event to obtain double the rewards.See Full Details >>> hoyolab.com/article_pre/71…#GenshinImpact https://t.co/3Y3H6kBHjb

Here's everything players need to know about the banners in Genshin Impact version 2.7.

Genshin Impact 2.7 leak reveals Yelan, Xiao, and Itto banners

Promotional art for Genshin Impact version 2.7 has been leaked by credible leakers in the community, such as Ubatcha. It features the following characters:

Xiao

Yelan

Arataki Itto

Kuki Shinobu

Yanfei

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 I don't know when the stream is yet. I don't know when the stream is yet. https://t.co/dkM9KgK5b8

As per BLANK, these characters will play a major role in the 2.7 storyline. While Yelan's banner in the first half was already confirmed by the likes of Lumie, it seems like there will be a character event wish-2 banner with a boosted drop rate for Xiao.

BLANK  @genshinBLANK



Xiao will be one of the main characters in the new Perilous Trail Chapter Storyline for Version 2.7



#原神 #Genshin // Event Quest Spoiler //Xiao will be one of the main characters in the new Perilous Trail Chapter Storyline for Version 2.7 #Genshin Impact // Event Quest Spoiler //Xiao will be one of the main characters in the new Perilous Trail Chapter Storyline for Version 2.7#原神 #Genshin #GenshinImpact https://t.co/cK1X8uQir4

For the second half, travelers can look forward to the release of Itto's rerun banner, which will also include Kuki Shinobu as a four-star character with a boosted drop rate.

Yelan and Xiao's banners in Genshin Impact: four-star characters and weapons revealed

A reliable leaker called Uncle Y recently claimed that during the first half of version 2.7, players would be able to unlock Xiao and Yelan alongside these four-star characters:

Noelle

Barbara

Yanfei

Accordingly, the Epitome Invocation banner will feature the Aqua Simulacra bow (Yelan's signature weapon) and the Primordial Jade-Winged Spear (Xiao's signature weapon).

The second half will contain Itto's rerun banner with Kuki Shinobu. While there is no information on the four-star characters in Itto's banner, Uncle Y believes that the weapon banner will offer a boosted drop rate for the Redhorn Stonethresher and Memory of Dust catalyst.

Readers must note that the information above is based purely on leaks, and they are advised to wait for official announcements before spending/saving their Primogems. If everything goes as planned, the 2.7 live stream should take place on Friday, April 29, and it will provide more clarity on the banners.

As of now, Ayaka's banner is available in the second phase of the 2.6 update alongside the Mistsplitter Reforged and The Unforged in the weapon banner.

Edited by Danyal Arabi