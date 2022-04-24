Genshin Impact Dendro element reactions, Overgrown and Intensified explained

Genshin Impact leakers have finally revealed new reactions that will be released with Dendro. Players worldwide have been eagerly waiting for this mysterious element for nearly two years now, and it is safe to assume that characters who will be released with Sumeru in patch 3.0 will belong to it.
The arrival of Dendro will lead to new elemental reactions in Genshin Impact that have the potential to change a lot of things. To name a few, these include the Spiral Abyss meta and open-world exploration.
With that in mind, here's everything to know about the leaked Overgrown and Intensified reactions.
Overgrown and Intensified reactions to be released in Genshin Impact with Dendro
In a recent tweet, Genshin Intel talked about two new reactions:
Intensified
Players will be able to trigger this reaction by using Dendro and Electro together. The reaction will drop 1 Electro particle that should help characters with energy regeneration.
Moreover, the Dendro and Electro damage against affected enemies increases for seven seconds.
Overgrown
An Overgrown reaction takes place when Hydro meets Dendro. Seeds are dropped to the ground and turned into explosive mushrooms. When these mushrooms get in contact with Hydro, they deal AoE Dendro damage.
Interestingly, Overgrown and Intensified were added to the files in November 2021 with Overgrow and Overdose, respectively. Leakers soon discovered the official names of these reactions, and players had been waiting for information regarding their functioning.
What to expect from Overgrown and Intensified reactions in Genshin Impact?
Overgrown and Intensified aren't as simple as Vaporize, Melt, or Freeze. However, there's no data on their release date, scaling, multipliers, or feasibility.
Many players assume that Intensified will act as an indirect buff for Electro. Despite being around since launch, the element hasn't been able to gain prominence and players still refrain from using Electro characters as the main damage dealers.
Geo is another element that is not famous for its reactions. However, Mono Geo teams have been relevant owing to characters like Zhongli, Arataki Itto, Albedo, and Gorou.
There's a possibility that Genshin Impact will soon reveal more reactions based on Dendro's compatibility with Cryo and Geo.
Travelers can expect more clarity on the upcoming reactions in HoYoverse's action RPG as we get closer to the 3.0 update. As per leakers, version 3.0 will introduce Sumeru, the Dendro Archon (Kusanali), and more.
Vibro-Crystal Research and Hues of the Violet Garden events are live, and players can earn Primogems by taking part in them.