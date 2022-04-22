Genshin Impact Vibro-Crystal event: Harmonics, crystal connections and best characters explained

Genshin Impact 2.6 has dropped its phase 2 banners and the first event of the second half has also begun. The first event in the second half of version 2.6 is called the Vibro-Crystal event.

In this event, Travelers will help a Fontaine-based researcher who has come to Liyue to study the harmonic motion between gems, also called the Vibro-Crystals.

The event began on April 21 and will last for two weeks until May 5, 2022. During this event, players will have a chance to earn up to 420 Primogems for free. In this article, everything about the Vibro-Crystal Research event will be shared.

Genshin Impact: Guide to Harmonics, Crystal Connections and best characters for the Vibro-Crystal Research event

Team selection page (Image via Genshin Impact)

Before starting the event, players need to make sure that they are eligible to participate in the Vibro-Crystal Research event. The criteria is very simple -

Adventure Rank should be at least 28 or above

Players must have completed Chapter 1 Act 3 of the Archon Quest.

Now that players know whether they are eligible to participate or not, teleport to Liyue to interact with the Adventurer’s Guild Katheryne and start the event. After talking to Katheryne, teleport to The Chasm East Waypoint, head northwest and interact with Patrice.

After talking to Patrice, it is not possible to teleport to this event domain waypoint directly for the subsequent days.

Enemy Lineups & Difficult settings (Image via Genshin Impact)

Each new challenge will be unlocked daily for the first 6 days of the event and will have three difficulty settings -

Normal Difficulty

Hard Difficulty

Extreme Difficulty

The three difficulty levels have different score multipliers. However, players will only need to score around 500 in each challenge to receive the free Primogems. Successfully scoring at least 2000 or above will guarantee more rewards for Genshin Impact players such as Mora, Hero Wit’s, Enhancement Ores, and more.

There are two types of crystals used in the event - blue condition stones and yellow buff stones. During each challenge, players can combine different blue and yellow stones in the Harmonics page.

Harmonics Page (Image via Genshin Impact)

When the characters satisfy the conditions of the blue stone, they will receive a buff from the yellow stone. Players can try different combinations and permutations as long as it helps them clear challenges with high scores.

Genshin Impact players will need to select two teams of four characters to complete each half, which will last for a total of two and a half minutes. Each challenge will have a different enemy lineup, so the ideal bunch of characters varies accordingly.

For Day 1, players will be swarmed by a lot of mobs in both halves, so having a crowd control character such as Sucrose, Kazuha, or Venti will definitely help.

Do keep in mind that Vibro-Crystal Research event players cannot co-op with their friends to complete this event. Additionally, Elemental Resonance and food buffs do not work inside the event’s domain.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul