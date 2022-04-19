Genshin Impact event schedule for April 2022: Total primogems and release dates

Genshin Impact version 2.6 has entered its second phase with new banners and events. Players can now spend their Primogems to unlock Ayaka and her signature weapon while earning more Primogems from the new events.

The 2.6 Special Program teased a teapot event called Spices from the West. However, owing to the ongoing COVID outbreak in Shanghai, the developers could not complete the maintenance and they've now scrapped the idea.

Here's everything travelers need to know about the remaining events in Genshin Impact version 2.6.

Genshin Impact version 2.6 phase 2 events revealed

Vibro-Crystal Research event

The eligibility criteria for this event are:

Players must be Adventure Rank 28 or above

They must complete the 'Rite of Parting' part in the Archon quest- Chapter 1: Act III- A New Star Approaches.

The Vibro-Crystal event is based around Liyue, where travelers are expected to help the Fontaine researcher. The goal is to defeat as many enemies as possible within the time limit.

The rewards include Primogems, Mora, Weapon Ascension Materials, and Hero's Wit. Like standard events, the Vibro-Crystal Research event should grant 420 Primogems to players.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

Complete the challenge to obtain rewards such as Primogems, Hero's Wit, Weapon Ascension Materials, Mystic Enhancement Ore, and Mora.



See Full Details >>>



#GenshinImpact "Vibro-Crystal Research" Event: Vibro-Crystals Connection ChallengeComplete the challenge to obtain rewards such as Primogems, Hero's Wit, Weapon Ascension Materials, Mystic Enhancement Ore, and Mora.See Full Details >>> hoyolab.com/article_pre/70… "Vibro-Crystal Research" Event: Vibro-Crystals Connection ChallengeComplete the challenge to obtain rewards such as Primogems, Hero's Wit, Weapon Ascension Materials, Mystic Enhancement Ore, and Mora.See Full Details >>> hoyolab.com/article_pre/70…#GenshinImpact https://t.co/1nWHTTw9X1

Vibro-Crystal Research will begin on April 21, 2022, and will end on May 5, 2022.

Marvelous Merchandise

Marvelous Merchandise is one of the most popular events in Genshin Impact. Players simply need to search for Liben in Mondstadt, and he will give them Boxes O' Marvels in exchange for items.

The boxes will contain Primogems and other rewards, and travelers can expect a total of 420 Primogems from the Marvelous Merchandise event. It will begin on May 6, 2022, and will be live until May 13, 2022.

Players only need to be Adventure Rank 12 or above to take part in the Marvelous Merchandise event.

If travelers complete both the approaching events, they'll obtain 840 Primogems.

Ley Line Overflow

The Ley Line Overflow event won't hand out any Primogems to players but will help them in getting bonus rewards from Blossoms of Wealth and Blossoms of Revelation.

Players can double the rewards by consuming Original Resin, which is why they should avoid making Condensed Resin when this event is live.

Ley Line Overflow will begin on April 28, 2022, and will leave the game on May 5, 2022.

Apart from the events mentioned above, players will also witness new banners in Genshin Impact version 2.6's phase 2. Ayaka's rerun banner features Rosaria, Sayu, and Razor, while the Epitome Invocation banner will feature the Mistsplitter Reforged and The Unforged.

Edited by Danyal Arabi