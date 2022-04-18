Active Genshin Impact Redeem codes in April 2022: Redemption process and more details

In the world of Genshin Impact, players need to constantly gather Primogems so they can summon characters from features and standard banners. Fortunately for them, there are times when officials release redeem codes, which users can use to get free Primogems and other rewards.

These redeem codes are released randomly, and many even have an expiry date. This implies that the sooner gamers redeem these codes, the better. Readers should keep in mind that each code can only be redeemed once per account.

Genshin Impact: April redeem codes & how to redeem

These are the active redeem codes for April:

MS7C3SV8DMZH – 60 Primogems, 5 Adventurer's Experience books

GENSHINGIFT – 50 Primogems, 3 Heroes' Wit.

Genshin Impact players can also generate another redeem code generated by Alienware Key, which wants them to visit the Alienware Arena. Users need to create an account (for free) on that website.

Doing so will unlock a redeem code that provides anywhere from 50 Primogems to 170 Primogems for free when redeemed.

Alienware Arena "Get Key" (Image via Genshin Impact)

Gamers can follow these simple steps on the Alienware Key website to generate the redeem code:

Visit the Alienware Arena website

Select the "Get Key" option

Create an account on the website or Log in if players have an existing account.

Click on the "Get Key" option (if necessary)

Copy the redeem code and claim it

Note: Only limited keys can be handed out on the Alienware Arena website. Once all keys are used, no keys will be generated for players. Players can check the number of keys available above the "Get Key."

The redeem code can be claimed either through the in-game "Redeem Now" settings or through the official redemption site. Readers must remember that the Alienware Key redeem code can only be claimed once per account.

There are criteria Travelers will have to be eligible for if they want to redeem these codes. Users need an account with at least Adventure Rank 10 or above.

Claiming redeem codes (in-game)

In-game redemption (Image via Genshin Impact)

After logging into the game, gamers can follow these steps to redeem the desired code through in-game settings:

Press ESC to open Paimon's Menu

Go to "Settings"

Select "Account" and click on the "Redeem Now" option

Paste or type desired code

Select Exchange to receive the rewards

Claiming redeem codes (official site)

Official redemption site (Image via HoYoverse)

Go to the official redemption site.

Select the server

Paste or type the desired code

Click on the "Redeem" code to claim rewards

These are the different methods users can use to redeem codes. They need to be on the lookout for such codes during livestreams and other milestone achievements and events.

Edited by Ravi Iyer