Genshin Impact Vibro-Crystal Research event: Release date, rewards and gameplay details

Vibro-Crystal Research is a brand new event that Genshin Impact players can do for some standard rewards (Primogems, Mora, and EXP materials). Although the rewards might not be anything too special, it still provides Travelers with something that they might not wish to miss.

Here are some basic details that they should know:

They must be Adventure Rank 28+ to participate

They must also have completed "Rite of Parting"

The event starts at 10.00 on April 21, 2022 (this is the event's release date)

The event ends at 3.59 on May 5, 2022

The challenge cannot be started in Co-Op Mode.

Travelers will be helping a researcher from Fontaine study something known as Vibro-Crystals. The advertised rewards are:

Primogems

Hero's Wits

Weapon Ascension Materials

Mystic Enhancement Ore

Mora

Genshin Impact Vibro-Crystal Research event details

There are two types of crystals in this event:

Transmitter

Receiver

Transmitter Crystals affect the buff effect triggers, while Receiver Crystals trigger those buffs when certain conditions are met. An example of the former is:

"Transmission will be triggered after a character deals DMG to opponents with an Elemental Burst."

An example of Receiver Crystals would be:

"When you gain 1/2/3 stacks of this effect, your characters' Elemental Burst DMG is increased by 40/60/70% respectively."

A significant portion of Vibro-Crystal Research involves connecting these two types with one another to gain these buffs. Multiple Transmitter Crystals can be attached to a single Receiver Crystal. Keep in mind that only the character that activates the Transmitter Crystal receives the buff (it's not a team-wide buff).

Some examples shown in the Genshin Impact 2.6 livestream (Image via miHoYo)

Essentially, Genshin Impact players will create two teams and set up their Vibro-Crystals in a way that will help them overcome some enemies. An example of one of these challenges includes a time limit with the main objective being:

"Defeat as many opponents as possible within the time limit!"

Trial characters will also be available to help lesser-skilled players. It's worth noting that Elemental Resonance won't work here. Similarly, eating food in these challenges isn't an option.

A new challenge will be unlocked every day for the first six days. Genshin Impact players should remember that this event lasts from April 21 to May 5, 2022. As long as they score enough points in a particular challenge, they will be eligible for the Primogems and other rewards.

Genshin Impact players with strong units should find Vibro-Crystal Research to be an easy event.

