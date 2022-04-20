Genshin Impact announces HoYoLAB event for Ayaka rerun with 60 Primogems prize

A new HoYoLAB event is related to the Kamisato Ayaka rerun, where 100 lucky Genshin Impact players can win 60 Primogems. However, they won't win 60 Primogems for nothing. Instead, they must make a post on HoYoLAB with the two following topics:

#Kamisato Ayaka

#My memories With Ayaka

Keep in mind that both topics must be included in the post; if one is missing, then a player isn't eligible for the chance to win 60 Primogems. Only 100 Travelers can win in this event, and there are a few other rules for players to consider.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



The Event Wish "The Heron's Court" will be available after April 19 18:00! During this period, "Frostflake Heron" Kamisato Ayaka (Cryo) will receive a huge drop-rate boost, so don't miss out~



#GenshinImpact #KamisatoAyaka Both sword and tea exude an air of elegance.The Event Wish "The Heron's Court" will be available after April 19 18:00! During this period, "Frostflake Heron" Kamisato Ayaka (Cryo) will receive a huge drop-rate boost, so don't miss out~

Here are some critical dates for Travelers to remember:

Start Date: April 19, 2022

April 19, 2022 End Date: April 26, 2022 (at 23:59 in the UTC+8 timezone)

April 26, 2022 (at 23:59 in the UTC+8 timezone) Announcing the winners: May 5

Remember, one must post their memories of Kamisato Ayaka in HoYoLAB with both #Kamisato Ayaka and #My memories With Ayaka. Winners will be chosen based on factors such as the number and quality of the comments in the post.

Here are some important notes for Genshin Impact players to consider:

Commenting on their own posts does not count toward the number of comments.

The posts cannot violate any "Community Rules."

Winners who delete their posts are considered to forfeit their rewards.

This event takes place entirely on HoYoLAB.

New HoYoLAB event where Genshin Impact players post Kamisato Ayaka photos and memories for 60 Primogems

The banner used on HoYoLAB (Image via miHoYo)

Genshin Impact players should know that the event's start date is the same as her rerun in Genshin Impact 2.6. However, it will end much sooner than her rerun will, so any interested Travelers should participate as quickly as possible. Not to mention, the number of comments is a factor in deciding the winners.

Naturally, the sooner one posts on HoYoLAB with the relevant topics, the more likely they will have plenty of comments. Anybody participating in the event later in the week will likely not have too many comments, thus limiting their chances of winning 60 Primogems.

An example of a post (Image via miHoYo)

It's a small event given the size of the prize, but some Travelers will have fun sharing their stories about Ayato's popular sister.

Some Genshin Impact players have posted screenshots with lengthy paragraphs, while others have posted fanart with less text. As long as the content is good and attracts comments, one will have an excellent chance to win 60 Primogems in this event.

