Genshin Impact 2.6 banner schedule: Ayaka rerun date and weapons announced

miHoYo has recently confirmed the 4-star characters on Ayaka's rerun and the weapons in the next Epitome Invocation in Genshin Impact 2.6.

Ayaka's last run lasted from July 21, 2021, to August 10, 2021, and occurred in the 2.0 update. It's been a while since Travelers had the opportunity to summon her (new players need to remember that she's only summonable on banners where she's featured). Her upcoming rerun will be live from April 19, 2022, to May 10, 2022.

Genshin Impact 2.6's Ayaka rerun and weapon banners confirmed

The above tweet covers a general overview of what players can expect from the second half of Genshin Impact 2.6. It essentially states:

Ayaka's rerun starts at 18:00 on April 19, 2022, and ends at 14:59 on May 10, 2022

It will feature Sayu, Razor, and Rosaria

Mistsplitter Reforged and The Unforged are the 5-star weapons in the forthcoming Epitome Invocation

The 4-star weapons are:

Favonius Sword

The Bell

Favonius Lance

Favonius Codex

Favonius Warbow

The Vibro-Crystal Research event starts at 10:00 on April 21, 2022, and ends at 3:59 on May 5, 2022

The Ley Line Overflow event starts at 4:00 on April 28, 2022, and ends at 3:59 on May 5, 2022

The events are fairly minor (although the Ley Line Overflow event will be nice for new players who need more EXP materials or Mora). However, some Travelers would love to see Ayaka return.

Ayaka rerun in Genshin Impact 2.6

Ayaka's brother already had the spotlight on him in the first half of Genshin Impact 2.6, so it's only fitting to see her get her own banner in the second half. The banner features:

Kamisato Ayaka (5-star Cryo Sword)

Sayu (4-star Anemo Claymore)

Razor (4-star Electro Claymore)

Rosaria (4-star Cryo Polearm)

For reference, here are the last times each of these characters was featured:

Kamisato Ayaka: Version 2.0 (July 21, 2021 - August 10, 2021)

Version 2.0 (July 21, 2021 - August 10, 2021) Sayu: Version 2.2 (November 2, 2021 - November 23, 2021)

Version 2.2 (November 2, 2021 - November 23, 2021) Razor: Version 1.6 (June 29, 2021 - July 20, 2021)

Version 1.6 (June 29, 2021 - July 20, 2021) Rosaria: Version 2.3 (November 24, 2021 - December 14, 2021)

The above countdown is for Travelers on the Asian server.

The above countdown is for Travelers on the European server.

The above countdown is for Travelers on the American server. Remember, the duration for this rerun is 18:00 on April 19, 2022 - 14:59 on May 10, 2022, but it is based on the server time.

Second weapon banner in Genshin Impact 2.6

This Epitome Invocation has the same start and end times as the previously mentioned rerun. Hence, the above countdowns work for the weapon banner as well.

Aside from that, here are the featured weapons:

Mistsplitter Reforged (5-star Sword)

The Unforged (5-star Claymore)

Favonius Sword (4-star Sword)

The Bell (4-star Claymore)

Favonius Lance (4-star Polearm)

Favonius Codex (4-star Catalyst)

Favonius Warbow (4-star Bow)

Mistsplitter Reforged showing up in Genshin Impact 2.6 is excellent news for players who want it, as this 5-star Sword last appeared in the 2.0 update.

On a similar note, The Unforged last appeared in the 2.1 update, which was over half a year ago.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh

