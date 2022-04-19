What are the best 4-star weapons for Ayaka in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact’s second phase has finally begun with the solo re-run of Kamisato Ayaka in the character event wish banners. Players should definitely consider summoning Kamisato Ayaka if they lack a DPS character in their team.

Kamisato Ayaka has proven herself to be one of the best DPS characters in Genshin Impact. Despite having her own signature 5-star weapon, it is not necessary for players to summon the signature weapon for Ayaka.

This article will cover the best 4-star weapons that players can use for their Ayaka build in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Best 4-star weapons for Kamisato Ayaka in version 2.6

Kamisato Ayaka is an excellent DPS who has Crit DMG as her ascension and can use the Blizzard Strayer set as a Cryo unit. Blizzard Strayer's set increases her Cryo DMG by 15% and also grants an additional Crit Rate when enemies are affected by Cryo and when they are frozen. A maximum of 40% Crit Rate can be achieved this way.

This implies that players will not have to struggle to stack Crit Rate on Kamisato Ayaka, and that provides a lot of flexibility to players when it comes to weapons. Currently, there are three 4-star weapons that best suit Kamisato Ayaka’s playstyle and build:

Blackcliff Longsword

Black Sword (BP weapon)

Amenoma Kageuchi (F2P)

Blackcliff Longsword

Base Attack: 44-565

Secondary Stat: Crit DMG 4%-36.8%

nightingale @epvhsek classic ayaka blackcliff C0R1 classic ayaka blackcliff C0R1 https://t.co/7Yc0E2X6Xp

Blackcliff Longsword can be considered one of the best 4-star weapon choices for Kamisato Ayaka. It is tough to beat this sword when compared with other 4-stars as it provides tons of Base ATK and Crit DMG. Considering Ayaka’s best-in-slot artifact set takes care of her Crit Rate, it only makes sense to focus more Crit DMG on her.

However, it is not easy to obtain Blackcliff Longsword. Players will need to exchange 24 Masterless Starglitters for Blackcliff Longsword in Paimon’s Bargain shop. The sword is great when played against multiple opponents but falls short against solo opponents. The weapon’s passive can only be triggered by defeating an enemy to increase Ayaka’s ATK.

Black Sword

Base Attack: 42-510

Secondary Stat: Crit Rate 6%-27.6%

らず(Raspli) 🍒原神 @raspli_genshin This is a The Black Sword version with Beisht



Ayaka’s normal and charged attack is stronger than those of Amenoma Kageuchi, and also doing almost 100% crit, but doing less burst damage and energy recharge is lacking a bit. This is a The Black Sword version with BeishtAyaka’s normal and charged attack is stronger than those of Amenoma Kageuchi, and also doing almost 100% crit, but doing less burst damage and energy recharge is lacking a bit. https://t.co/jtkEEv6UFe

The Black Sword is a solid option for Ayaka to stack Crit Rate on her attributes through her weapon. The weapon’s passive increases Ayaka’s normal and charged attacks. Additionally, it can also heal when they crit their normal and charged attacks.

Black Sword is a Battle Pass exclusive weapon, and players will have to buy and complete the Battle Pass till level 30 to collect this sword. This implies investing in real-world currency inside Genshin Impact, and not many Genshin Impact players are comfortable with that.

Amenoma Kageuchi

Base Attack: 41 - 454

Secondary Stat: ATK 12% - 55.1%

Arkei Yajuu 🦖Vtuber🦖 @ArkeiYajuu Lvl 80 C1 Ayaka

Weapon: Lvl 90 4* Amenoma Kageuchi

Artifact: 4 pcs Emblem of Severed Fate +1pcs Reminiscence

Talents lvl 8

not one hit but DMG per sec. xD a got a consti of her on the last few secs of her banner haha Lvl 80 C1 AyakaWeapon: Lvl 90 4* Amenoma KageuchiArtifact: 4 pcs Emblem of Severed Fate +1pcs ReminiscenceTalents lvl 8not one hit but DMG per sec. xD a got a consti of her on the last few secs of her banner haha https://t.co/xe1WxtGrRB

Amenoma Kageuchi is the only F2P-friendly weapon that can be acquired for free in Genshin Impact. Players can complete the Farmer Treasure’s quest to obtain this sword blueprint, which can be used at the Blacksmith to forge this weapon.

The passive of the weapon is unique and can help Ayaka with her Energy Recharge. A maximum of 18 to 36 energy particles can be collected depending on the sword’s refinement level. This passive counterbalances Ayaka’s weakness which is her high energy cost.

