Genshin Impact Journey with a Gentle Breeze web event: How to claim free Primogems today

A new Genshin Impact web event has started, giving travelers a chance to earn 120 Primogems. The web event is called Journey with a Gentle Breeze, and players will need to complete simple tasks to obtain an item called Brilliant leaves so Albedo and Klee can go on a trip.

Every time they return from a trip, Albedo will make an inspirational painting. Players will receive rewards based on the number of inspirational paintings:

1 Inspiration Album will grant 20 Primogems + 10,000 Mora

will grant 20 Primogems + 10,000 Mora 3 Inspiration Albums will grant 30 Primogems + 4 Hero's Wits

will grant 30 Primogems + 4 Hero's Wits 6 Inspiration Albums will grant 30 Primogems + 8 Mystic Enhancement Ores

will grant 30 Primogems + 8 Mystic Enhancement Ores 9 Inspiration Album will grant 40 Primogems + 4 Hero's Wits

will grant 40 Primogems + 4 Hero's Wits 12 Inspiration Albums will grant 2 Hero's Wits + 20,000 Mora

The Journey with a Gentle Breeze web event will be available from April 22 to April 28, 2022. This article will discuss everything players need to know about Genshin Impact's new web event.

Genshin Impact: Everything about Journey with Gentle Breeze web event (120 Primogems)

April 22, 2022 – April 28, 2022 23:59 (UTC+8)



Players can click on the hyperlink given above to visit the Journey with a Gentle Breeze web event page. Players can log in after selecting the server they play to register their account.

The page will ask you to "Take a Trip," a small tutorial on how the web event works. Players have to lead Albedo and Klee on trips, but they have to collect Brilliant Leaves to buy something for them to go on a trip.

Web Event Tutorial (Image via Genshin Impact)

Every time Albedo and Klee return from a trip, he will make an inspirational painting. Click on the red icon located in the bottom right corner to open the inspirational album and view all the paintings made by Albedo upon returning from the trip.

Players can earn more Brilliant Leaves by completing simple tasks such as logging into the web event page daily or Genshin Impact daily, completing daily tasks, and many others.

Keep in mind to complete these tasks before they refresh at 4 AM (Server Time), as players need to claim these Brilliant Leaves manually.

Collecting Brilliant Leaves by completing web event tasks (Image via HoYoverse)

Players can take Albedo and Klee on a trip twice per day. Hence, players can collect two inspirational paintings per day and will have to repeat them for four days to receive all the rewards.

While Albedo and Klee are on their trips, there will be times when their place will be visited by surprise guests such as small animals or Slimes. Clicking on them will grant players some amount of free Mora.

This is everything players need to know about the current web event of Genshin Impact called the Journey with a Gentle Breeze.

