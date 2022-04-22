Genshin Impact web event Journey with a Gentle Breeze guide: How to get 120 Primogems quickly

A new event in Genshin Impact has just started, providing every Traveler with 120 Primogems upon participation. During this event, players need to complete the given tasks to obtain Brilliant Leaves. These leaves will be used to exchange various items for Klee and Albedo.

The two siblings will go on a trip once gamers purchase an item and draw a bamboo slip. When they return from their adventure, Albedo will bring back at least 2 Inspirational Paintings. These paintings will unlock the rewards for players in the web event.

How to complete Journey with a Gentle Breeze web event in Genshin Impact

Open the web event from the link (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players can start by opening the web event page by clicking here. Once the page is completely loaded, log in using their HoYoverse account and choose the correct server.

Complete the tutorial (Image via HoYoverse)

The page will proceed to a tutorial on how to lead Klee and Albedo on a trip. To simplify, players will use Brilliant Leaves to buy an item, then draw a bamboo slip to choose a random location.

Complete tasks and claim Brilliant Leaves (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact gamers need to use Brilliant Leaves to buy an item, and this currency can only be obtained by completing missions. Select the plus icon at the bottom left of the screen to open the mission page. Most tasks are relatively simple and can be completed by playing the game.

Remember that the missions will refresh at 4 AM (Server Time) and Travelers need to claim all the Brilliant Leaves manually. If it does not get collected, the currency will reset along with daily missions the next day.

Take a trip by purchasing an item (Image via HoYoverse)

Gamers can take Klee and Albedo on a trip by buying any item from the selection given. Select the 'Take a Trip' option to purchase any item within the Brilliant Leaves budget and draw a bamboo slip. The accompanying items will, to some extent, influence the length of the progress bar and the number of paintings brought back.

The two characters will then go on an adventure for a while, and players will need to wait until the progress bar is full.

Claim Mora from small animals (Image via HoYoverse)

Before the siblings return, a small animal or monster will occasionally visit the veranda. Genshin Impact players can tap on the animal, and they will provide some Mora. It will not be rewarded automatically, and gamers will need to collect it manually.

Get the Inspirational Painting for rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

After Klee and Albedo return from their trip, they will bring back at least two Inspirational Paintings. These paintings will be added to Inspiration Albums to unlock the rewards. The more valuable the items they bring on their vacation, the more likely they are to bring an additional painting.

Rewards include:

Primogems ×120

Hero's Wit ×10

Mystic Enhancement Ore ×8

Mora ×30,000

Remember that rewards must be collected manually and cannot be claimed after the event ends. There is also an additional reward of 10,000 Mora if players share the new Genshin Impact web event page.

Edited by R. Elahi