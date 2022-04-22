Genshin Impact: All Unique Rock puzzle locations in The Chasm surface

Unique Rocks are a brand new puzzle type introduced in Genshin Impact 2.6 that Travelers will find on the surface of The Chasm. The main reason to complete them is to get a chest for some small loot and to receive more Exploration progress in The Chasm.

They're not necessarily the most intuitive for Genshin Impact players, but they offer free rewards for completing these puzzles. At the very least, Travelers should know where to find them if they wish to attempt them.

They will find 23 scattered across The Chasm's surface.

Where to find all Unique Rock puzzle locations in Genshin Impact's The Chasm

The above interactive map showcases all possible locations where one can find these Unique Rocks. There is one near Lumberpick Valley, with the remaining 22 locations being scattered around The Chasm's surface further south.

Like any other interactive map, one can zoom in and pan the camera however they'd please. There aren't any of these puzzles elsewhere in Genshin Impact, which also means that there won't be any of them in the underground section.

How do Unique Rocks work in Genshin Impact?

A Geograna rock and the nearby pillar (Image via miHoYo)

Generally, Travelers will want to hit a Unique Rock Pillar to create shockwaves, which should destroy some nearby rocks. Depending on the player's location and what puzzle they're doing, there will be some slight adjustments for what they must do.

A rock that requires to be hit twice by these shockwaves (Image via miHoYo)

There should be some nearby rocks with these Geo symbols on them. The number of Geo symbols on them indicates how many shockwaves they're supposed to absorb to complete the puzzle. The puzzle at Lumberpick Valley would only require one hit, while this location near Tiangong Gorge requires two hits.

These rocks will recharge if they're not destroyed pretty quickly.

An example of a successful completion (Image via miHoYo)

The above image shows an example of a rock being destroyed by this shockwave. Remember, the player's personal attacks won't destroy these rocks, so it's necessary to use the pillar to do this.

A chest will spawn nearby (Image via miHoYo)

Players have to collect the loot from the treasure chest. Repeat the process for all possible locations. Different puzzles will require different solutions, so this Genshin Impact guide is primarily here to help players find each location.

There are 23 possible locations on the surface of The Chasm.

