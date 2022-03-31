Lost Valley domain in Genshin Impact: How to unlock, major artifact sets, and more

Genshin Impact 2.6 introduced The Lost Valley, which is a brand new domain that drops the Vermillion Hereafter and Echoes of an Offering artifact sets. However, this domain isn't available for players to just waltz right in; instead, they must complete a very short puzzle beforehand.

It can seem cryptic to the average player, but they should know the following:

It requires a character who can summon Geo constructs (the Traveler counts)

It involves the player summoning a Geo construct in three locations

Completing the puzzle will give players the achievement "The Lost Valley"

The whole process should take approximately a minute of the player's time. After that's done, proceed to the domain to unlock it to teleport there in the future.

How to unlock the Lost Valley domain in Genshin Impact and what artifact sets players can get from it

The first spot that Travelers should go to in The Chasm (Image via miHoYo)

A little bit south of The Lost Valley domain is a location with two torches and a chest. There are some enemies here, but the important part is that Travelers place two Geo constructs in front of the torches here (as shown in the photo). It's a little bit south of the 'F' in Fuao Vale on the map.

Once that's done, the player must now head southeast to a location with a glowing rock, which can be seen below.

The second location for Travelers to go to (Image via miHoYo)

The player must now place a Geo construct on the rock. Paimon will remark about the ground shaking, and they will get "The Lost Valley" achievement in Genshin Impact. They can now proceed to the domain's location, with the entrance being slightly northwest of the first location where players used Geo constructs.

Genshin Impact players only have to go through the cave for a short bit before spotting The Lost Valley domain. From here, simply approach it and interact with it to unlock it permanently.

The Lost Valley, as it appears in Genshin Impact 2.6 (Image via miHoYo)

There are four levels for Genshin Impact players to consider in this domain, but only the third and fourth ones give players 5-star artifacts. The two 5-star artifact sets are Vermillion Hereafter and Echoes of an Offering, both of which are brand new as of Genshin Impact 2.6.

The enemy lineups in these two levels are:

Machine Nest III: One Ruin Scout, Two Ruin Crusiers, and two Ruin Destroyers

One Ruin Scout, Two Ruin Crusiers, and two Ruin Destroyers Machine Nest IV: One Ruin Grader, One Ruin Cruiser, and one Ruin Destroyer

The challenges in this domain (Image via miHoYo)

Both artifact sets offer a +18% ATK boost for their 2-piece set effect. Vermillion Hereafter's 4-piece effect is:

"After using an Elemental Burst, this character will gain the Nascent Light effect, increasing their ATK by 8% for 16s. When the character's HP decreases, their ATK will further increase by 10%. This increase can occur this way a maximum of 4 times. This effect can be triggered once every 0.8s. Nascent Light will be dispelled when the character leaves the field. If an Elemental Burst is used again during the duration of Nascent Light, the original Nascent Light will be dispelled."

By comparison, Echoes of an Offering's 4-piece set effect in Genshin Impact is:

"When Normal Attacks hit opponents, there is a 36% chance that it will trigger Valley Rite, which will increase Normal Attack DMG by 70% of ATK. This effect will be dispelled 0.05s after a Normal Attack deals DMG. If a Normal Attack fails to trigger Valley Rite, the odds of it triggering the next time will increase by 20%. This trigger can occur once every 0.2s."

Genshin Impact players will now be able to teleport to The Lost Valley domain whenever they want.

