How to unlock the lost valley domain in Genshin Impact: The Chasm guide

The new area of Genshin Impact's The Chasm brings a lot of new additions, from new mechanics, treasure chests, to a special Domain to farm artifacts. The Lost Valley is a new artifact domain that will provide either Vermillion Hereafter or Echoes of Offering artifacts after completing the challenges.

Kamisato Ayato, the new character in Genshin Impact, is said to favor the Echoes of an Offering set as it is his signature artifact. Players can now farm the set by entering the said domain located in The Chasm.

However, The Lost Valley domain is locked behind a puzzle. This article will guide Travelers to complete the puzzle and unlock the domain.

How to unlock The Lost Valley domain in Genshin Impact's Chasm

The Lost Valley Domain in Fuao Vale (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact's new artifact domain is located northwest of Fuao Vale in The Chasm. However, the domain's entrance is blocked by a Geo construct with a Geo symbol. Players need to demolish the debris to clear a path to the domain.

Entrance of The Lost Valley Domain (Image via Genshin Impact)

Step 1: Teleport to a waypoint near The Surface and head southwest until players see a Common Chest on top of the pressure plate. The entrance to the domain is right in front of them.

Place a Geo construct near the pressure plate (Image via Genshin Impact)

Step 2: Use any Geo character that has the skill to summon a Geo construct. Here, Geo Traveler is highly recommended. Place a Geo construct on the pressure plate using the character's skill.

Summon a Geo construct and hit the Rock Pillar (Image via Genshin Impact)

Step 3: Turn around and walk ahead until players see a big Unique Rock Pillar. Like before, use a Geo character's skill to summon a Geo construct. Once it hits the pillar, a resonant quake will occur and remove the debris that is blocking the domain's entrance.

A cutscene showing the entrance is now unblocked (Image via HoYoverse)

Players will know they have successfully removed the wall from the entrance if a small cutscene appears. Once the animation ends, they can go down the path straight to the Lost Valley Domain.

Unlock the domain (Image via Hoyoverse)

The Lost Valley Domain can be unlocked by interacting with it. Players do not need to do any puzzles to activate the domain.

Vermillion Hereafter and Echoes of an Offering sets from The Lost Valley

The Lost Valley Domain features two new artifact sets: Vermillion Hereafter and Echoes of an Offering. Both sets have one character that can take full advantage of the set bonus.

Echoes of an Offering

2-piece set bonus: ATK +18%

ATK +18% 4-piece set bonus: Wielders have a 36% chance to trigger Valley Rite, which will increase Normal Attack damage by 70% of their ATK. If Normal Attacks don't trigger valley Rite, the chances of it triggering in the next Normal Attack are increased by 20%

Vermillion Hereafter

2-piece set bonus: ATK +18%

ATK +18% 4-piece set bonus: Wielder will gain a stack of Nascent Light effect once activating Elemental Burst, increasing their ATK by 8% for 16 seconds. When a character's health is reduced, their ATK increases by 10%. This can be stacked a total of four times

The Echoes of an Offering is Kamisato Ayato's signature artifact as his skill centered on his Normal Attack. Vermillion Hereafter, on the other hand, is beneficial for Xiao because his Elemental Burst automatically reduces his health every time making a Plunge Attack.

