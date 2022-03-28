Genshin Impact: Ayato’s materials, talent books, and best team comps for version 2.6

Kamisato Ayato will arrive on Genshin Impact’s feature banners in the upcoming 2.6 update. It will launch on March 30, and players will finally be able to summon this character his banner.

All the information acquired from reliable sources has revealed that Kamisato Ayato can provide considerable buffs to the team and is flexible with both on-field and off-field playstyles. Players who have enough Primogems saved to summon for him can start farming his ascension materials and talent books.

Genshin Impact: Materials and talents to farm for Kamisato Ayato explained

Kamisato Ayato from the 2.6 trailer (Image from Genshin Impact)

Users can gather all the materials required for Kamisato Ayato’s ascension and talents in the current version of Genshin Impact. Starting with his ascension, they will have to gather the following:

Sakura Blooms x 168

Varunada Lazurite Sliver x 1

Varunada Lazurite Fragments x 9

Varunada Lazurite Chunks x 9

Varunada Lazurite Gems x 6

Old Handguards x 18

Kageuchi Handguards x 30

Famed Handguards x 36

Dew of Repudiation x 46

Mora x 420,000

To max out all three of Kamisato Ayato’s talent levels, gamers will need:

Old Handguards x 18

Kageuchi Handguards x 66

Famed Handguards x 93

Teachings of Elegance x 9

Guidance to Elegance x 63

Philosophies of Elegance x 114

Mudra of the Malefic General x 18

Crown of Insight x 3

Mora x 4,957,500

Players should use an electrocatalyst user such as Lisa or Yae Miko to collect Sakura Blooms spread all across Inazuma quickly. Handguards are dropped by Nobushi and Kairagis, who can be found in different parts of Inazuma. They are usually spawned in groups so players can easily collect Handguards from these opponents.

The Elegance talent books can be farmed from Violet Court, where talent books have a dedicated schedule. Users can farm Elegance talent books on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

The Mudra of the Malefic General can be collected from the new trounce domain opened in Inazuma. Like other trounced domain rewards, gamers can collect once a week.

Genshin Impact: Best team compositions for Kamisato Ayato in version 2.6

Kamisato Ayato can take on the role of DPS or sub-DPS and provide the team with his off-field utility and a large AoE Hydro application. Multiple teams should work best with Kamisato Ayato.

Here are some of the best team compositions for Kamisato Ayato:

Ayato - Hu Tao - Zhongli - Yunjin

Ayato - Beidou - Fischl - Bennett

Ayato - Raiden - Fischl / Yae - Kokomi

Ayato - Raiden / Yae - Sucrose - Kokomi

Ayato - Ganyu - Zhongli - Kazuha/Venti

Readers must keep in mind that this segment is wholly based on information online. Only after Kamisato Ayato’s release will players find out which teams work and which don’t.

