Ayato's release date and ascension materials in Genshin Impact

Ayato will become playable in Genshin Impact version 2.6. The five-star Hydro Sword user is one of the most anticipated characters ever, and many players will be looking forward to his banner in the first half.
Ayato seems to be a DPS/sub-DPS character. His Elemental Skill is based on dealing loads of AoE Hydro DMG, while the Elemental Burst can buff up Normal ATK damage for party members.
On that note, here's the release date and ascension materials for Ayato.
Ayato's release date in Genshin Impact
The 2.6 Special Program confirmed that Ayato's banner would be live during the first half of the upcoming update. There will be a character event wish-2 banner as well featuring the Anemo Archon, Venti.
The 2.6 update is expected to arrive on March 30, 2022, at 11:00 AM (UTC+8), which also means that Ayato will be released in tow.
Ayato's banner will be up for grabs for three weeks, following which Ayaka will replace him and Venti.
Ayato's ascension materials in Genshin Impact
To fully ascend Ayato to Lv. 90, players will require the following items:
- 168 Sakura Bloom (Local specialty of Inazuma that is primarily found on Narukami island)
- Varunada Lazurite Silver x1 (Dropped by Oceanids and Hydro Hypostases)
- Varunada Lazurite Fragment x9 (Dropped by Oceanids and Hydro Hypostases)
- Varunada Lazurite Chunk x9 (Dropped by Oceanids and Hydro Hypostases)
- Varunada Lazurite Gemstone x6 (Dropped by Oceanids and Hydro Hypostases)
- Dew of Repudiation (Dropped by Lv. 30+ Hydro Hypostasis)
- Old Handguard x18 (Dropped by Nobushi and Kairagi enemies in the open world)
- Kageuchi Handguard x30 (Dropped by Nobushi and Kairagi enemies in the open world)
- Famed Handguard x36 (Dropped by Nobushi and Kairagi enemies in the open world)
- 420,000 Mora
It is important to note that the Sakura Bloom flowers can only be collected after dealing an Electro strike. Every player who has reached Inazuma must have Lisa in their party as the F2P four-star unit is efficient for farming Sakura Bloom.
Ascension materials are not the only way to strengthen Ayato, as ascending a character largely helps in increasing their base stats. Genshin Impact players who want to experience Ayato's true potential should equally focus on artifacts, weapons, and talents.
All in all, Ayato's arrival in Genshin Impact 2.6 is closer than ever, which also means that the 2.5 update will be over soon. The Hyakunin Ikki and Three Realms Gateway Offering events are live at the moment, and players can complete them for Primogems.