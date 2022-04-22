5 best characters to use in Genshin Impact Vibro-Crystal Research event

The recent Vibro-Crystal Research event is a fun new challenge for Genshin Impact players to partake in for Primogems and other minor loot. It's an event where Travelers have to defeat a bunch of enemies in a time limit to score enough points and get all of the rewards.

Naturally, some players want to use the best characters to get through Vibro-Crystal Research as efficiently as possible. The number of points that they want to score is divided into three categories:

Bronze (500)

Silver (1000)

Gold (2000)

Ideally, one would get over 2000 points to get everything in this event. AOE characters tend to excel in this event.

Five great characters to use in Genshin Impact's Vibro-Crystal Research event

5) Xiangling

Xiangling's Elemental Burst is an amazing ability in Genshin Impact. It provides easy-to-apply Pyro DMG for the active character, meaning that they're not forced to use her for that long to extrapolate maximum benefits.

The Pyronado's duration is normally ten seconds long, but a C4 Xiangling's Elemental Burst can last for 14 seconds.

She's also a Trial Character in Vibro-Crystal Research, meaning that everybody has access to a competent Xiangling (even if they didn't build her). Considering she's easy to obtain in Genshin Impact, giving her an excellent build and not relying on the Trial Character is easy.

4) Ganyu

A Frozen enemy can't do much in Vibro-Crystal Research (Image via miHoYo)

There are several bouts of Vibro-Crystal Research where the player won't be fighting any Cryo-resistant enemies. Not only that, but they will fight several Hydro mimics that can easily get frozen just through Ganyu's Elemental Burst.

It's a wide AOE ability that deals respectable damage and can dovetail well with several other abilities in Genshin Impact.

Her Charged Attacks and Elemental Skill both deal AOE Cryo DMG, with the latter also taunting the various mobs in this event.

3) Raiden Shogun

She's an excellent battery and has terrific damage all-around. Even if a player doesn't own her, they can rely on her as a Trial Character. It won't be as good as having a maxed-out Raiden Shogun in Genshin Impact, but it will help new F2P players.

Several of the domains have effects that benefit her, like the first one:

"When the active character uses an Elemental Burst, one stack of Rupture will be gained, increasing all party members' ATK by 5% for 15s. Max 8 stacks."

2) Venti

His Elemental Burst provides excellent CC in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

Having the ability to trap most enemies in a powerful CC ability is exceptionally useful in Genshin Impact's Vibro-Crystal Research event. Use his Elemental Burst and combine it with other allies' kits to effortlessly mow down through each challenge.

He also had a rerun recently, meaning that Travelers have a good chance of owning him if they wanted to roll on that banner. There is also a Trial Character version that one can opt to use, meaning that every player should have access to him in this event.

1) Kazuha

Having Kazuha is basically an auto-win in the hands of a half-decent player (Image via miHoYo)

Kazuha is one of the best characters in the game and has seen regular top usage in the Spiral Abyss. Vibro-Crystal Research is all about defeating a massive horde of enemies to score the maximum number of points. It should go without saying that Kazuha's kit is perfect for getting easy clears in this event.

Using him is a prudent way to complete this event, especially when paired with a competent team. His Elemental Skill can offer CC when necessary, while his Elemental Burst provides consistent damage to every enemy in its vicinity.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you like this event? Yes No 1 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul