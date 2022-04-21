3 best Genshin Impact teams for Vibro-Crystal research event (Day 1)

Genshin Impact players can now participate in the Vibro-Crystal event and make their own teams like in the Spiral Abyss. The latest event in version 2.6 seems like a mix of the Spiral Abyss and Hyakunin Ikki, where travelers are expected to create two separate teams to face a different set of enemies.

By obtaining a score of 500 in each of the seven stages, players will be able to get a total of 420 Primogems through Vibro-Crystal Research. Only the first challenge is available in Genshin Impact at the moment, and here's a quick guide to completing it.

Best characters to use in Vibro-Crystal Research event in Genshin Impact (Day 1)

On the first day, players will face a group of Hilichurls in the first half, followed by Treasure Hoarders in the second half. Fighting swarms of enemies can be annoying, which is why it is recommended to add some Anemo characters to the team.

Alongside the team, players can also choose Transmitter Crystals and Receiver Crystals. In simple words, the Receiver Crystal is a buff, and the Transmitter Crystal is the condition that triggers it.

Travelers will have the freedom to associate a buff with all three Transmitter Crystals or match every buff with a different Transmitter Crystal.

Now that the basics are clear, here are some teams that would work best in the latest event.

1) Kazuha + Raiden Shogun + Kujou Sara + Bennett

Kazuha acts as the sub DPS in this team, while Raiden is the primary damage dealer. The goal is to use the buffs provided by Kujou Sara and Bennett to increase the damage output.

Kazuha will help in grouping the enemies and will be beneficial during the day one challenge.

2) Ganyu, Mona, Venti, Diona

The classic Morgana freeze team in Genshin Impact will be explosive in the latest Vibro-Crystal challenge. Venti will help in grouping the enemies together, and Ganyu and Mona should take care of the rest.

The five-star Cryo Bow character hits like a truck and won't have a problem dealing with Hilichurls or Treasure Hoarders.

Diona helps with Cryo energy and shields in this team.

3) Xiangling, Xingqiu, Sucrose, and Bennett

This is arguably the most accessible team on this list because it only consists of four-star characters, among which Xiangling and Xingqiu are basically free-to-play.

Sucrose not only does crowd control but buffs the Elemental Mastery. Naturally, this is ideal for making the most out of Vaporize, which is triggered by Xiangling and Xingqiu.

To be fair, veterans will not struggle to clear the first stage of the Vibro-Crystal event due to easy enemies. They might be able to clear it with just one DPS character. On the flip side, new Genshin Impact players should ensure that they add characters that can either control the crowd or deal AoE damage.

