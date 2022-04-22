Genshin Impact Vibro-crystal event guide: Best Crystal connections and teams for Day 1

A new event similar to the combination of Spiral Abyss and Hyakunin Ikki started today in Genshin Impact version 2.6. Vibro-Crystal Research is a new challenging event where players enter a domain and defeat all the enemies inside to gain points and rewards.

The new event is similar to Spiral Abyss in creating teams, where the two teams will face different opponents in the first and second half of the stage. Meanwhile, Hyakunin Ikki also has its similarities where Travelers need to defeat as many enemies as possible within the time limit, and they will receive insignia based on their points.

Genshin Impact: Best Team and Crystal Connections for Day 1 in the Vibro-Crystal event

Team and Crystal Connections for the First Half

Kazuha, Xiangling, Xingqiu, and Fischl in a team (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players can equip Kazuha, Xiangling, Xingqiu, and Fischl in the first team. First, Kazuha is exceptional in the first half because of the abundance of enemies that can be gathered constantly with his Anemo CC. Players can swap this character with Sucrose if they don't have the 5-star character.

Meanwhile, Xiangling and Xingqiu will be responsible for triggering Vaporize elemental reactions. These two units can be equipped from the trial characters. Lastly, Fischl is on the team to proc additional elemental reactions such as Overload and Electro-Charged, taking advantage of the Elemental Mastery buff from the crystal connection.

Vibro-Crystal setup in the first half (Image via HoYoverse)

Vibro-Crystal Connections are the buffs for this event, and Genshin Impact gamers need to use them to gain the upper hand in the challenge. In the first half, players can manipulate all the Transmitter Crystals into the middle Receiver Crystal to receive 140 Elemental Mastery.

Since this team has almost all the elements in Genshin Impact, it is recommended to gain the maximum stack of the given Elemental Mastery to multiply the damage done by each character.

Team and Crystal Connections for the Second Half

Kamisato Ayato, Raiden Shogun, Venti, and Zhongli in a team (Image via HoYoverse)

The second half consisted of all three Archons in Genshin Impact and Kamisato Ayato. Raiden Shogun is the Electro applicant in the team while also refilling the energy of each teammate. Venti is the Anemo CC in this team to gather all enemies in one spot. These two units can be equipped from the trial characters.

When Venti uses his Elemental Burst, enemies are bound to be afloat because of the skill. During this window, Zhongli will use his Elemental Burst to deal even more damage to the opponents inside Venti's Burst.

Finally, when both characters have their cooldown, gamers can use Ayato's Elemental Skill to trigger Electro-Charged with Raiden's Skill.

Vibro-Crystal setup in the second half (Image via HoYoverse)

In the second half, players can manipulate all Transmitter Crystals to the first Receiver Crystals to receive 70% Elemental Burst. Since they will be relying on Venti and Zhongli's Elemental Burst to defeat most enemies, the first buff is highly recommended.

Of course, the Burst buff will also help with Ayato's Burst when he has enough energy and for Raiden Shogun's Burst to refill her teammates' energy.

More team composition can be relied upon to complete the first challenge in Vibro-Crystal Research in Genshin Impact. However, this team may be one of the best compositions to complete the event in the blink of an eye.

