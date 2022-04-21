The best Genshin Impact Ayaka build guide with Talent priority, resource locations, and preferred weapons

Kamisato Ayaka is a highly potent 5-star Cryo Sword user that Genshin Impact players won't regret building. She's exceptionally powerful in even the most challenging content (the Spiral Abyss), and it isn't hard to figure out how to use her.

Here are some quick tips for Travelers to consider when it comes to Ayaka:

Best weapon: Mistsplitter Reforged

Mistsplitter Reforged Best F2P weapon: Amenoma Kageuchi

Amenoma Kageuchi Best artifact set: 4-piece Blizzard Strayer

4-piece Blizzard Strayer Talent priority: Elemental Burst -> Normal Attack -> Elemental Skill

This guide also includes where Genshin Impact players can find her Ascension and Talent Level-Up materials.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer

Ayaka build guide in Genshin Impact (Preferred weapons, Talent priority, and resource locations)

Blizzard Strayer is available to farm in the Peak of Vindagnyr Domain (Image via miHoYo)

Blizzard Strayer is her best general artifact set. Players are highly recommended to go to the Peak of Vindagnyr Domain to farm A 4-piece of this set.

The main artifact stats to consider are:

Goblet of Eonothem: Cryo DMG%

Cryo DMG% Sands of Eon: ATK%

ATK% Circlet of Logos: CRIT DMG% or ATK%

Ideal weapons for Ayaka in Genshin Impact

As far as Ayaka's weapons in Genshin Impact go, here are the options:

Mistsplitter Reforged : Her best in slot option

: Her best in slot option Amenoma Kageuchi: Her best F2P option

Her best F2P option Other 5-star Swords: Can work in some team comps, but Mistsplitter Reforged is generally better

Can work in some team comps, but Mistsplitter Reforged is generally better Harbinger of Dawn: A good F2P option for players who don't have Amenoma Kageuchi

Talent priority

Her Elemental Burst should be leveled first (Image via miHoYo)

Generally, Ayaka mains should focus on the following Talents in this priority:

Elemental Burst Normal Attacks Elemental Skill

Her Elemental Burst is the strongest part of her kit, so it's logical to buff it first. This is where the bulk of her damage lies.

Normal Attacks are ranked second because they can be used in a few combos, although it's worth mentioning that her Elemental Skill shouldn't be entirely neglected.

Resource locations for Ayaka's Ascension Materials

The Perpetual Mechanical Array drops several items that she needs (Image via miHoYo)

Players are recommended to farm the Perpetual Mechanical Array to obtain both her Shivada Jade materials and the Perpetual Hearts.

This boss is found north of the Empty Boat of a Thousand Gates Domain in the northern part of Narukami Island.

Ayaka needs:

1 Shivada Jade Sliver

9 Shivada Jade Fragments

9 Shivada Jade Chunks

6 Shivada Jade Gemstones

46 Perpetual Hearts

Ayaka needs 168 Sakura Bloom to ascend in Genshin Impact fully. This item is only available on Narukami Island. Travelers must use Electro on their particles for them to be harvestable.

Nobushi and Kairagi usually hang out together, and both enemies drop Handguard Ascension Materials. Ayaka needs the following for her regular Ascensions:

18 Old Handguards

30 Kageuchi Handguards

36 Famed Handguards

She also needs several of them for her Talents (the following is just to max out one Talent):

6 Old Handguards

22 Kageuchi Handguards

31 Famed Handguards

The Violet Court Domain has the Elegance Talent Level-Up Materials (Image via miHoYo)

Genshin Impact players will then need to farm (the following is just to max out one Talent):

3 Teachings of Elegance

21 Guides to Elegance

38 Philosophies of Elegance

These are available in the Violet Court Domain, but only on Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday.

This Trounce Domain has the Bloodjade Branch that she needs (Image via miHoYo)

The final location worth mentioning in this Genshin Impact guide is the Beneath the Dragon-Queller Trounce Domain.

Travelers can only get the rewards for this location once a week, so they should look to get six Bloodjade Branches per Talent.

