The best Genshin Impact Ayaka build guide with Talent priority, resource locations, and preferred weapons

Kamisato Ayaka is a highly potent 5-star Cryo Sword user that Genshin Impact players won't regret building. She's exceptionally powerful in even the most challenging content (the Spiral Abyss), and it isn't hard to figure out how to use her.
Here are some quick tips for Travelers to consider when it comes to Ayaka:
- Best weapon: Mistsplitter Reforged
- Best F2P weapon: Amenoma Kageuchi
- Best artifact set: 4-piece Blizzard Strayer
- Talent priority: Elemental Burst -> Normal Attack -> Elemental Skill
This guide also includes where Genshin Impact players can find her Ascension and Talent Level-Up materials.
Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer
Ayaka build guide in Genshin Impact (Preferred weapons, Talent priority, and resource locations)
Blizzard Strayer is her best general artifact set. Players are highly recommended to go to the Peak of Vindagnyr Domain to farm A 4-piece of this set.
The main artifact stats to consider are:
- Goblet of Eonothem: Cryo DMG%
- Sands of Eon: ATK%
- Circlet of Logos: CRIT DMG% or ATK%
Ideal weapons for Ayaka in Genshin Impact
As far as Ayaka's weapons in Genshin Impact go, here are the options:
- Mistsplitter Reforged: Her best in slot option
- Amenoma Kageuchi: Her best F2P option
- Other 5-star Swords: Can work in some team comps, but Mistsplitter Reforged is generally better
- Harbinger of Dawn: A good F2P option for players who don't have Amenoma Kageuchi
Talent priority
Generally, Ayaka mains should focus on the following Talents in this priority:
- Elemental Burst
- Normal Attacks
- Elemental Skill
Her Elemental Burst is the strongest part of her kit, so it's logical to buff it first. This is where the bulk of her damage lies.
Normal Attacks are ranked second because they can be used in a few combos, although it's worth mentioning that her Elemental Skill shouldn't be entirely neglected.
Resource locations for Ayaka's Ascension Materials
Players are recommended to farm the Perpetual Mechanical Array to obtain both her Shivada Jade materials and the Perpetual Hearts.
This boss is found north of the Empty Boat of a Thousand Gates Domain in the northern part of Narukami Island.
Ayaka needs:
- 1 Shivada Jade Sliver
- 9 Shivada Jade Fragments
- 9 Shivada Jade Chunks
- 6 Shivada Jade Gemstones
- 46 Perpetual Hearts
Ayaka needs 168 Sakura Bloom to ascend in Genshin Impact fully. This item is only available on Narukami Island. Travelers must use Electro on their particles for them to be harvestable.
Nobushi and Kairagi usually hang out together, and both enemies drop Handguard Ascension Materials. Ayaka needs the following for her regular Ascensions:
- 18 Old Handguards
- 30 Kageuchi Handguards
- 36 Famed Handguards
She also needs several of them for her Talents (the following is just to max out one Talent):
- 6 Old Handguards
- 22 Kageuchi Handguards
- 31 Famed Handguards
Genshin Impact players will then need to farm (the following is just to max out one Talent):
- 3 Teachings of Elegance
- 21 Guides to Elegance
- 38 Philosophies of Elegance
These are available in the Violet Court Domain, but only on Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday.
The final location worth mentioning in this Genshin Impact guide is the Beneath the Dragon-Queller Trounce Domain.
Travelers can only get the rewards for this location once a week, so they should look to get six Bloodjade Branches per Talent.