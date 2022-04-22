When is the next Genshin Impact banner expected to be released? (May 2022)

Genshin Impact's next banner will arrive in only a few weeks and players will have the opportunity to pull for powerful new characters like Yelan. She is the game's newest 5-star character and looks like an incredible addition to any team.

She wields a bow and has some of the flashiest animations in the game, along with an incredible Elemental Burst that can wipe her foes off the map. Fans will want to make sure they have enough Primogems for her when she arrives.

Genshin Impact 2.7: Yelan banner release date

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

A mysterious person who claims to work for the Ministry of Civil Affairs



Yelan's identity has always been a mystery.

Like a phantom, she often appears in various guises at the center of events, and disappears before the storm stops.



Genshin Impact's next banner is set to bring Yelan to the game, a mysterious new character who made her first appearance during The Chasm. Yelan is a mighty 5-star archer who wields the Hydro element and can provide a ton to a team.

Her Elemental Skill is unlike anything else in Genshin, while her Elemental Burst is a turbocharged version of Xingqiu's burst, and it can dish out tons of damage.

Yelan has become one of the game's most highly anticipated characters, thanks to her unique design and stellar animations. Players have been excited to summon her ever since her initial reveal on the game's Twitter. Luckily, they won't need to wait much longer as Yelan's banner should arrive on May 11, alongside the 2.7 update.

Lumie @lumie_lumie , Yelan (5*) should be first phase of 2.7 followed by Kuki Shinobu (4*) in the second phase. According to my, Yelan (5*) should be first phase of 2.7 followed by Kuki Shinobu (4*) in the second phase. According to my 🐤, Yelan (5*) should be first phase of 2.7 followed by Kuki Shinobu (4*) in the second phase.

This leak comes from reputable insider source Lumie, who has revealed the release dates of many of the game's most popular characters. Yelan will be arriving alongside several powerful 4-star characters, but it doesn't seem that Kuki Shinobu will appear on her banner.

Nonetheless, players will want to make sure they have Primogems for her release as she will be a potent addition to a party.

Possible 2.7 delay

[RUMOR] Rampant discussions appearing about the possibility of 2.7 being delayed by 2 - 3 weeks due to the severity of the Covid situation in Shanghai.

Rumors of this delay containing a short filler banner are also floating around, but this claim has less support than the first.



Rumors of this delay containing a short filler banner are also floating around, but this claim has less support than the first. [RUMOR] Rampant discussions appearing about the possibility of 2.7 being delayed by 2 - 3 weeks due to the severity of the Covid situation in Shanghai.Rumors of this delay containing a short filler banner are also floating around, but this claim has less support than the first.

Players will want to keep in mind that there have been rumors of a possible delay to the Genshin Impact 2.7 update, which may push Yelan's release date back a few weeks. This rumor has yet to be officially addressed by Mihoyo, but some of the game's advertisements have shown dates beyond the expected release date of May 11.

enzo. @gorqiu AYAKA WANTERS, THIS WILL BE US THIS BANNER. AYAKA WANTERS, THIS WILL BE US THIS BANNER. https://t.co/41qUKSnXNf

Ayaka's banner seems to have the same duration as most banners, though, and it will end a day before May 11, which means that fans can still likely look forward to Yelan.

If the update is delayed, there may be a surprise rerun banner to take its place, though the identity of this character is still unknown. Fans will want to keep an eye on their Primogems in the days leading up to this update to be safe.

