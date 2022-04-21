Genshin Impact 2.7 banners: Leaks and expected reruns so far

Genshin Impact 2.7 rumors have pointed to some powerful 5-star characters being released during the new update. Yelan and Kuki Shinobu have been officially revealed to be arriving during this update, while other 5-stars like Arataki Itto are only speculated to be appearing on the following banners.

Players who have been saving up for these characters will definitely want to take a look at what is expected to come during the 2.7 banner rotation, as there may be some incredible characters to wish on. Fans can find out about these rumors and leaks here.

Genshin Impact 2.7 leaks: New 5-star characters, reruns, and more

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

A mysterious person who claims to work for the Ministry of Civil Affairs



Yelan's identity has always been a mystery.

Like a phantom, she often appears in various guises at the center of events, and disappears before the storm stops.



Genshin Impact leaks have revealed some more information on the game's upcoming banners, including some of the expected reruns coming during the latest update.

The 2.7 update has already had two new characters revealed, including the powerful 5-star Yelan and 4-star Kuki Shinobu. Fans can expect to see these two characters arriving during the update's banners, though the exact order is unknown.

Yelan is one of the most anticipated 5-star characters coming to the game, with her incredible animations and unique design making her highly valued. She can also dish out a ton of damage and looks to have some insane synergy with many team compositions. Fans will definitely want to save up some Primogems for her release.

Kuki Shinobu is another highly anticipated character set to be released during this update, and she will be the game's first Electro Healer. She wields a sword and can deal a ton of Electro damage while also keeping her teammates healthy.

Shinobu may get released alongside Yelan, though some speculation has placed her during the second half of this update with a possible rerun of Arataki Itto.

Yuen Wu @YuenshinWu #AratakiItto Arataki Itto re-run to be expected soon in version 2.7 with Kuki Shinobu as the featured four-star character. One of the leaked events is "The Almighty Arataki Great and Glorious Drumalong Festival". #GenshinImpact #KukiShinobu (thread) Arataki Itto re-run to be expected soon in version 2.7 with Kuki Shinobu as the featured four-star character. One of the leaked events is "The Almighty Arataki Great and Glorious Drumalong Festival". #GenshinImpact #AratakiItto #KukiShinobu (thread) https://t.co/NDJp28xvdn

Arataki Itto is expected to appear during this update, and as the leader of the Arataki Gang, it only makes sense for him to show up alongside Kuki Shinobu. These two powerful characters are an incredible duo in the lore, and fans will definitely want to give them a chance once they release during the update.

The identity of the last character appearing during the 2.7 update is still unknown, as some leakers have speculated that it will be Xiao, while others have said it will be Yoimiya. Both of these characters are powerful main DPS choices who can deal a ton of damage, and the case for either of them is strong. Yoimiya hasn't seen a rerun in quite a while, while Xiao has just had a unique artifact set released.

Scarasock @scarasock // genshin leak



2.7 banners yelan and yoimiya, itto and kuki



[subject to change] // genshin leak2.7 banners yelan and yoimiya, itto and kuki[subject to change] https://t.co/gU1NoWgJtQ

No matter which characters end up making an appearance during the update, fans will definitely want to keep a close eye on their Primogems if they plan on picking up these powerful 5-star characters.

Genshin Impact 2.7 looks to have some incredible banners, and fans will want to make sure they have enough wishes for all of them.

