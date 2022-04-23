Journey with a Gentle Breeze Genshin Impact Web event guide: Get 120 Primogems easily

Genshin Impact players have access to a new web event known as Journey with a Gentle Breeze, which will bestow them with 120 Primogems, among other rewards. The rewards are broken down based on tiers:

1 Inspiration Album: 20 Primogems + 10,000 Mora

20 Primogems + 10,000 Mora 3 Inspiration Albums : 30 Primogems + 4 Hero's Wits

: 30 Primogems + 4 Hero's Wits 6 Inspiration Albums : 30 Primogems + 8 Mystic Enhancement Ores

: 30 Primogems + 8 Mystic Enhancement Ores 9 Inspiration Album : 40 Primogems + 4 Hero's Wits

: 40 Primogems + 4 Hero's Wits 12 Inspiration Albums: 2 Hero's Wits + 20,000 Mora

One can also share the event to earn 10,000 Mora (one-time only). Some small animals will also randomly bring the player 1,000 Mora. Journey with a Gentle Breeze began on April 22, 2022, and it will end on April 28, 2022.

A link is provided in the tweet down below.

Genshin Impact guide: Journey with a Gentle Breeze (120 Primogems)

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



〓Event Duration〓

April 22, 2022 – April 28, 2022 23:59 (UTC+8)



Click to Take Part in Event>>>



#GenshinImpact The limited-time web event "Journey with a Gentle Breeze" is now available. Ride the breeze and accompany Klee on an adventure in Inazuma!〓Event Duration〓April 22, 2022 – April 28, 2022 23:59 (UTC+8)Click to Take Part in Event>>> hoyo.link/0f5gWBA6 The limited-time web event "Journey with a Gentle Breeze" is now available. Ride the breeze and accompany Klee on an adventure in Inazuma!〓Event Duration〓April 22, 2022 – April 28, 2022 23:59 (UTC+8)Click to Take Part in Event>>> hoyo.link/0f5gWBA6#GenshinImpact https://t.co/Lciqzrf9yE

Once the player clicks on the above hyperlink in the tweet, they will be taken to the Journey with a Gentle Breeze event. Log in if necessary. Afterward, they should see Klee and Albedo chilling in Inazuma, with a button that states:

"TAKE A TRIP."

This web event will have a brief tutorial where you buy a Delicious Onigiri. After that is done, click on the slip cylinder to draw a bamboo strip. Albedo and Klee can take two trips a day, which resets at 4.00 server time.

The player should automatically get one Inspiration Album for completing the tutorial, so click on the chest icon to see it. On that screen, click on the items to get them sent to your mail in Genshin Impact.

Journey with a Gentle Breeze

What every part of this screen means (Image via miHoYo)

There is a question mark on the bottom left that explains all of the gameplay details. Here are the important details:

Travelers should complete missions every day (refreshes at 4.00 server time) to earn Brilliant Leaves.

They can buy items on each trip with these Brilliant Leaves.

Klee and Albedo will come back with two Inspirational Paintings at the bare minimum.

Small animals will arrive while Klee and Albedo are out, which can give the player 1,000 Mora.

It's vital that Genshin Impact players complete missions. Click on the "+" next to the Brilliant Leaves to check what needs to be done (most of which are done in the game).

An example of some completed missions (Image via miHoYo)

Complete as many missions in Genshin Impact as possible, and then claim all of the Brilliant Leaves. Now select an item to purchase and draw a strip like before. Klee and Albedo will go on a trip, so wait for them to finish it.

Repeat this process every day to get all 120 Primogems and other minor loot in Genshin Impact's Journey with a Gentle Breeze. Essentially, this web event is all about:

Completing missions to get Brilliant Leaves

Using these Brilliant Leaves to buy items

Sending Albedo and Klee on a trip

Journey with a Gentle Breeze will end on April 28, 2022.

