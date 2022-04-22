Active Genshin Impact 2.6 Redemption codes for free primogems in April 2022

Genshin Impact players can grab some easy Primogems by using these active redemption codes. These codes offer players both Primogems and some valuable items that will help with their journey across the game's massive world.

Fans will want to take advantage of these codes as soon as possible, as they quickly expire after going live. These codes can help gamers get powerful new characters or weapons and will be helpful with the new Kamisato Ayaka banner or the Mistsplitter Reforged. Players can find a list of active redemption codes here.

Genshin Impact: Active Redemption Codes for April 2022

dish @companiondish



MS7C3SV8DMZH new 60 Primogem code, courtesy of Jacksepticeye!MS7C3SV8DMZH new 60 Primogem code, courtesy of Jacksepticeye!MS7C3SV8DMZH ☺️ https://t.co/opFCBdYtsL

Genshin Impact redeem codes offer players a chance to get some easy Primogems and Mora, allowing them to perform some extra wishes and progress much easier. Fans will want to take advantage of these codes as they come often but don't last for very long. There are several codes that gamers can use during this month:

MS7C3SV8DMZH: 60 Primogems and 5 Adventurer's Experience

GENSHINGIFT: 50 Primogems and 3 Hero's Wits

Using these codes will net fans a pretty heft chunk of Primogems, almost adding to a full wish worth of these rare crystals. Fans hunting for characters like Ayaka Kamisato will want to ensure they input these codes before they expire.

The newest code, MS7C3SV8DMZH, should be available until May 10, giving fans some extra time to activate it before it goes away.

enzo. @gorqiu AYAKA WANTERS, THIS WILL BE US THIS BANNER. AYAKA WANTERS, THIS WILL BE US THIS BANNER. https://t.co/41qUKSnXNf

With the Ayaka banner only lasting a few more weeks, fans will want to grab all the Primogems they can if they plan on getting the Frostflake Heron for their accounts.

How to redeem codes

These codes can be redeemed easily through either the in-game redemption menu or the official online code redemption website. These methods will instantly send the player the rewards in their in-game mailbox, allowing them to claim the rewards with ease. A guide to redeeming the codes can be found below:

Accessing the in-game redemption menu is as simple as clicking or tapping the Paimon Menu in the upper left corner of the game, navigating to the account tab, and clicking the Redeem Code button. Alternatively, fans can utilize the official code redemption website found here.

Genshin Impact's redemption codes are a quick and easy way to get some Primogems, and fans won't want to miss out.

Edited by Srijan Sen