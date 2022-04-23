Genshin Impact 2.7 beta testers given Hu Tao and Yelan for testing in China

Genshin Impact 2.7 beta leaks have brought yet another exciting piece of information for players. A lot of players in the Reddit community are speculating about the upcoming content in version 2.7 based on this new piece of information.

A user from the Genshin Impact leaks Reddit page has revealed that 2.7 CN beta testers have been handed Hutao and Staff of Homa to test with Yelan C6.

Many fans have started speculating that 2.7 may have Hu Tao and Staff of Homa return to feature banners.

Here is everything players need to know about the Reddit post and what follows next.

Genshin Impact 2.7 leaks: What Hutao and Staff of Homa's testing alongside Yelan possibly means

r/Genshin Impact leaks is maintained by fans to discuss leaks and data mines related to the game.

An active member of this Reddit page recently shared an image taken from the Genshin Impact Discord chat channel.

The image uploaded had Chinese writing, but the translation was fortunately provided in the caption.

The caption revealed that 2.7 beta testers in China have been given Hu Tao and her signature weapon. They are reportedly already in the middle of testing Yelan with all her constellations unlocked.

The post has generated a lot of reactions on the Reddit page. Many players are happy to see that the compatibility is being checked between Yelan and Hu Tao. Others are hoping that this could be a sign of Hu Tao's rerun. However, that seems a little too far-fetched.

Some players believe that Hu Tao is being tested with a C6 Yelan, which indicates that Yelan's true potential will be locked behind her constellations. This implies that without constellations, Yelan may not be able to outclass Xingqiu, the go-to Hydro support character for Vaporize reactions.

Xingqiu is a 4-star Hydro character with excellent Sub-DPS potential. He has already appeared on many feature banners and can also be summoned on standard banners. Players might even have multiple constellations unlocked for him.

Players express concern about Yelan and her synergy with Freeze teams

Among all the reactions, some Reddit users have shown their concern about using Yelan for their Permafreeze teams and are wondering about the team synergy.

The data miners have already mentioned this, but Yelan's skills, bursts, and constellations are more single target-focused. This implies that Yelan is a better unit for triggering Vaporize reactions instead of Frozen reactions.

