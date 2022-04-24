Which Genshin Impact character are you based on your Zodiac sign?

Zodiac signs are often associated with certain personality traits, and some believers in astrology also love Genshin Impact. There are 12 signs in total, which are:

A person's Zodiac sign is based on their birthday, although it is worth noting that Tropical and Sidereal Zodiac signs have different dates. Some people take it seriously, while others don't believe in it at all. Either way, it can be fun to see which Genshin Impact character correlates with one's Zodiac sign.

Zodiac signs and their corresponding Genshin Impact characters

Astrology has a little bit of relevance in Genshin Impact thanks to Mona (Image via miHoYo)

Note: These characters will be chosen based on their personalities and not their birthdays due to the Tropical and Sidereal differences in dates. Whichever date the reader prefers is up to them, but both will be provided for their convenience.

Aries

Genshin Impact's Itto has Aries traits (Image via miHoYo)

Tropical dates: March 21 to April 19

Sidereal dates: April 15 to May 15

Aries is a sign that represents confident and competitive people who might be impatient, but that impatience could also be seen as being headstrong. In that case, Arataki Itto is a perfect representation of these traits.

He can't beat Ayato in beetle fighting after 780 attempts, and he's prone to getting into trouble and having Kuki Shinobu bail him out. People like him can seem overbearing, but they have a kind soul.

Taurus

Genshin Impact's Noelle has Taurus qualities (Image via miHoYo)

Tropical dates: April 20 to May 20

Sidereal dates: May 16 to June 15

People with this Zodiac Sign tend to have good endurance and are devoted to their work. At times, they can be apathetic and obstinate, making it difficult to deal with them.

As far as Genshin Impact characters go, Noelle would be the closest. She might take her maid duties too seriously, but she has excellent endurance and works well with DEF builds.

Gemini

Those with the Gemini Zodiac sign may relate to Venti (Image via miHoYo)

Tropical dates: May 21 to June 21

Sidereal dates: June 16 to July 15

Entertaining personalities coupled with intelligence are common staples of Geminis. Yet, they're also indecisive and superficial at times but make up by being sociable.

Venti is a Genshin Impact character that fits the bill quite nicely. His age has led him to know a lot about Teyvat, and his bard-like tendencies always make him entertaining and sociable. He represents freedom, which can seem indecisive to some people, given that there can be too many decisions to make at times.

Cancer

Albedo has some Cancer qualities (Image via miHoYo)

Tropical dates: June 22 to July 22

Sidereal dates: July 16 to August 15

Although people with the Cancer Zodiac sign can seem crabby at times, they are benevolent, creative, and highly intuitive. It might take a while to get them out of their shell, making first impressions seem off at times.

Albedo is a good representation of those features in Genshin Impact. His synthetic being is his shell, so to speak, but he's extraordinarily creative and is intuitive enough to handle any situation. It gets even more complicated if one considers Primordial Albedo from the Shadows Amidst Snowstorms event.

Leo

La Signora isn't a playable character in Genshin Impact, but she was an important one (Image via miHoYo)

Tropical dates: July 23 to August 22

Sidereal dates: August 16 to September 15

Leo is a Zodiac sign associated with lions, which are often known for being prideful, if not arrogant, at times. Not only that, but they're loyal to the pack and are exceptionally brave. They can be stubborn at times due to their overconfidence.

La Signora is a perfect example of a Genshin Impact character who was overbearingly arrogant, yet she still had loyalty to the Tsaritsa. Ideally, Leos should let their pride be their downfall to avoid a fate like hers.

Virgo

This Zodiac sign is associated with working too hard sometimes (Image via miHoYo)

Tropical dates: August 23 to September 22

Sidereal dates: September 16 to October 15

The Virgo Zodiac sign is often associated with reliable and logical people with a sense of elegance about them. At times, they can be overly critical and focus too much on their work.

Keqing represents those Virgo traits down to a tee in Genshin Impact. She's a workaholic, who has been seen in events like Moonlight Merriment. Still, she's reliable, and plenty of people count on her.

Libra

Genshin Impact's Kaeya represents a Libra's charisma quite well (Image via miHoYo)

Tropical dates: September 23 to October 23

Sidereal dates: October 16 to November 16

A Libra is somebody who is charismatic and great at social interactions. Yet on the opposite side of the scales is someone who doesn't like to be alone. They also try to create harmony in their lives, although one side may tip over more than another.

Genshin Impact players who are Libras should identify with Kaeya. He's among the most charismatic characters in the game, yet his aura of mystery doesn't entirely cover the fact that he's lonely at times and puts up a facade.

Scorpio

Hu Tao represents some of this Zodiac sign's qualities (Image via miHoYo)

Tropical dates: October 24 to November 21

Sidereal dates: November 17 to December 15

Somebody who stubbornly sets their mind on something can be described as a bit of a Scorpio. This Zodiac sign also represents a person who is obsessed with darker topics yet can be thrilling to be around with. Their passion can turn into an obsession, yet their intuition often gets them out of dangerous situations.

Some people associate Scorpios with death as well, which makes Genshin Impact's Hu Tao an appropriate choice here. She understands that life is short and that people should enjoy what they have.

Sagittarius

Genshin Impact's Fischl has a wild imagination like a Sagittarius (Image via miHoYo)

Tropical dates: November 22 to December 21

Sidereal dates: December 16 to January 14

Adventurous people who seek knowledge are some of the most common traits of a Sagittarius. They have a vivid imagination and can be good storytellers, although it can border on losing sight of reality. They can even be a bit blunt at times.

Fischl represents most of these traits, with her companion, Oz, being the blunt one who explains what she means. She is obsessed with her roleplay, but she's also a nice adventurer who has helped several people with her intuitive nature.

Capricorn

Genshin Impact's Ganyu represents the Capricorn Zodiac sign (Image via miHoYo)

Tropical dates: December 22 to January 19

Sidereal dates: January 15 to February 14

This Zodiac sign represents pragmatic people who can be a bit of a workaholic yet follow the rules intently. They're dedicated and can be emotional when necessary. A Capricorn's symbol is a goat.

Naturally, that would make Ganyu a perfect Genshin Impact character for this Zodiac sign. She works a lot like Keqing, yet she's more emotional than her (at least when it comes to embarrassment).

Aquarius

Genshin Impact's Ayato has some of this Zodiac sign's traits (Image via miHoYo)

Tropical dates: January 20 to February 18

Sidereal dates: February 15 to March 14

The Aquarius Zodiac sign is often associated with humanitarian efforts and a sense of authority. Their confidence allows them to be excellent leaders, yet they can be detached from some activities and emotions due to it.

As far as Genshin Impact characters are concerned, Kamisato Ayato is a good representation of what an Aquarius is all about. He's a terrific leader as the Yashiro Commissioner, but he can seem detached from the public eye. On a more minor note, Aquarius is associated with water, and Ayato is a Hydro user.

Pisces

Bennett represents some Pisces qualities (Image via miHoYo)

Tropical dates: February 19 to March 20

Sidereal dates: March 15 to April 14

Pisces is a Zodiac sign associated with emotion and sympathy, as well as creativity, imagination, and adventure. They can come across as intense and sometimes lack a plan for whatever it is they plan to do.

Genshin Impact's Bennett would be the relevant character here. His rotten luck leads to him getting the fanbase's sympathy, even if it impedes his adventures. He's a good-natured lad with an intense desire to keep on adventuring.

Hopefully, it also means that the reader is top-tier in what they do.

