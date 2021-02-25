La Signora in Genshin Impact: Will she be a playable character?

The eighth Harbinger of the Fatui, La Signora, has made multiple appearances in Genshin Impact but details about her release as a playable character remain unknown.

La Signora was first seen in the Prologue of Genshin Impact's main storyline. The Fair Lady can be seen stealing Venti's gnosis as she leaves the Mondstadt Cathedral. La Signora made another appearance during act three of the first chapter for a contract with Zhongli.

Despite multiple rumors surfacing online, details about La Signora have been kept well under the wraps by miHoYo. The character's involvement with Genshin Impact's storyline makes it highly possible for the Fair Lady to make an appearance as a playable character.

Zhongli, shown to have links with this mysterious eighth Fatui Harbinger, was also introduced as a playable character on Genshin Impact recently. Knowing this, La Signora's appearance won't be a massive surprise for the Genshin Impact community.

La Signora in Genshin Impact

The way the Genshin Impact community reacts to news of La Signora guarantees that the Fair Lady will become a fan-favorite. Many Venti faithfuls in the Genshin Impact community can't erase the memory of the encounter between Venti and La Signora in the prologue.

Despite all the rumors making the rounds on the internet, there is very little information on the eighth Fatui Harbinger.

Some rumors are suggesting that La Signora is a code and not the character's real name. Players don't have any information on her elemental prowess, nor do they have any idea about the weapon she might wield as a playable character.

There have also been no reports of miHoYo hiring voice actors to record lines for the character. This suggests that the character's release as a playable character is not a priority for the developers.

None of this has prevented fans from talking about La Signora in depth. From creating fan art to posting clips of La Signora from her in-game appearances, the Genshin Impact community is eagerly waiting for miHoYo to release the Fair Lady as a playable character.