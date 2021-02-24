Genshin Impact OC Generator: What is it and how can players use it?

Genshin Impact OC Generator is a free online tool that allows players to simulate their own in-game characters.

The immense popularity of Genshin Impact as a rapidly growing open-world RPG has caused fans all around the globe to try and create their own in-game "Original Characters."

This is where the Genshin Impact OC Generator comes into play. This free-to-use online tool determines a player's weapon and elemental abilities and provides the character with a home region and a rarity rating.

The Genshin Impact OC Generator tool is absolutely free to use, and anyone can simulate an in-game version of themselves. Here's an example of the results obtained from the Genshin Impact OC Generator:

Image via ShindanMaker

How to use the Genshin Impact OC Generator

To create their own original characters using the Genshin Impact OC Generator, players will need to follow a series of steps. The series of steps include:

Head over to the Genshin Impact OC Generator tool's webpage on the ShindanMaker website.

After this, the player will be presented with a text box reading "Enter your name for diagnosis."

Once the player has entered the name of their original character for Genshin Impact, they will need to click on the "Diagnose" button.

The webpage will then refresh and present the player with their "Diagnosis results."

Following this series of steps will allow anyone to simulate their own original character using the Genshin Impact OC Generator tool.

Suzaku

Rarity - ★★★★

Gender - They/Them

Element - Electro (Lightning)

Weapon - Bow

Focus - Support

Home Region - Fontaine (France-like)#shindanmakerhttps://t.co/Z2lJRO5qdH — Suzaku 🌻 すざく (comms open) (@onebitart) February 19, 2021

Players need to note that the character they obtain from the Genshin Impact OC Generator cannot be imported into the game. The Genshin Impact OC Generator is a simple fan-made tool that allows players to have some fun over the randomly generated characters with their friends.

Nevertheless, the Genshin Impact OC Generator is a unique tool that allows players to have an even better interaction with the in-game universe. Additionally, this tool can also work as an ideal method to attract new players with their own simulated characters for the Genshin Impact universe.