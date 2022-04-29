Genshin Impact: Yelan's materials, ascension resources, talent books and primogems calculation

Genshin Impact 2.7 is still around the corner and players have already seen the game teasing Yelan's appearance with the latest quest cutscenes. Yelan is the latest 5-star character to appear on the feature banner for the first time. She is an upcoming Hydro-bow user with a lot of potential to become the next best Hydro support in the game.

All her Elemental skills and burst damage specialize in the role of Sub-DPS which is very similar to Xingiqu. Yelan fans should start farming ascension and talent materials early as all her required materials are available in the current version of the game.

EiLatte @SimpForEiMiko /Genshin leak/



YELAN’S BURST ANIMATION SO BADASS OMG



Cr: Ubatcha /Genshin leak/YELAN’S BURST ANIMATION SO BADASS OMGCr: Ubatcha https://t.co/vuAtuU1slG

Here is a quick guide for players to learn everything about Yelan's ascension materials, talent books, and how many primogems they will need to summon her in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Farming guide for Yelan's Ascension materials and Talent books

Yelan is from Liyue, so it makes sense that all the materials required to fully ascend her to level 90 are available in the region. Apart from her ascension material, the rest of the materials can be easily farmed from Liyue bosses and domains.

Genshin Impact players can take a look at this list to learn Yelan's ascension materials and talent books.

Ascension Material for Yelan Amount Starconch 168 Varunada Lazurite Sliver 1 Varunada Lazurite Fragment 9 Varunada Lazurite Chunk 9 Varunada Lazurite Gem 6 Recruit's Insignia 18 Sergeant's Insignia 30 Lieutenant's Insignia 36 Runic Fang 46 Mora 420K

Varunada Lazurite can be farmed by fighting the following bosses -

Hydro Hypostatis

Oceanid

Azdaha

Primo Geovishap

Yelan is the only character apart from Childe who needs Starconch for their ascension. These can be easily found near waterbodies, especially near beaches and shores.

Recruit/ Sergeant/ Lieutenant's Insignia can be farmed by defeating Fatui agents and skirmishers. Genshin Impact players can use the in-game Adventure Handbook to track the spawn locations of Fatui agents in the game.

Runic Fang is a boss drop item from the new boss known as Ruin Serpent who was added with the release of Chasm. Ruin Serpent can be found in the westward part of the Chasm: Underground Mines in the Serpents Cave. Keep in mind that players will need to complete the Chasm Delvers world questline to reach this location.

To level up Yelan's talents, they can refer to the list below.

Talent Level-up Materials for Yelan Amount Teachings of Prosperity 3 Guide to Prosperity 21 Philosophies of Prosperity 9 Recruit's Insignia 6 Sergeant's Insignia 22 Lieutenant's Insignia 31 Gilded Scale 6 Crown of Insight 1 Mora 1652.5K

The table above represents the total amount of material and talent books required to level up one talent of Yelan to level 10. Players can farm the talent books from Liyue's Taishan Mansion domain on Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

Primogem Calculation for summoning Yelan in Genshin Impact patch 2.7

All of this pre-farming will go to waste if players do not save enough primogems to summon Yelan. The amount of Primogems that one needs to save varies on two factors - their luck and whether they have a guarantee on their 5-star summons.

For example, if a player is summoning Yelan from her banner but ends up getting Diluc, then they get a guarantee that if they pull for another 5-star, they will acquire Yelan.

According to the pity system of Genshin Impact, players need to make 90 wishes on the feature banners to summon a 5-star. Hence, they will need 14,400 primogems to summon a 5-star.

In case of guarantee, players will only need 14,400 primogems or less depending on the pity count. They can count their pity on the History page, which can be found on the Event wish page. However, for those who do not have such guarantee, they will need around 28,800 primogems to make sure they can summon a Yelan for their team.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul