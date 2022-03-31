Genshin Impact Yelan leaks: Gameplay clip, Elemental Skill, Burst, and kit explained

The 2.7 beta testing of Genshin Impact has begun, which has brought tons of leaked content about the upcoming characters, especially Yelan. Players even get to see Yelan in the cutscene from the Chasm Quest for the first time.

Leaks about Yelan started surfacing in the 2.6 beta when data miners found information about her character model and her signature 5-star weapon. The new leaks have disclosed Yelan’s kit, her gameplay clip, Elemental Skill, and Burst. Like many other Genshin Impact characters, it seems like Yelan’s kit will rely heavily on her HP.

Genshin Impact: Yelan’s Idle Animation and gameplay with Elemental Skill and Burst

Gameplay

With the recently conducted 2.7 beta testing, data miners have discovered Yelan’s gameplay clip and shared it on Twitter and various other platforms. Players have their first look at her idle animations where she either rolls a Hydro dice or fidgets with her bracelet.

Additionally, the clip shows players her auto-attack animation, which is a four-hit combo, and her charged attack animation as well. Genshin Impact puts a lot of resources on character animations and avoids re-using any of their old ones. All Yelan’s animations are very clean and fluid, as one can expect from a Hydro vision user.

Elemental Skill - Lingering Lifelines

In her Elemental Skill, Yelan enters her hydro state where enemies touched by her in this Hydro state will get marked and entangled. When the elemental skill ends, marked enemies will explode, dealing hydro damage based on her max HP.

This Elemental Skill has a tap or hold version, both providing a separate utility. In the tap version, Yelan can rapidly move in a certain direction, which can be used for dodging attacks. By Holding the Elemental Skill, Yelan will move rapidly until the duration ends, and players can control their sprint directions.

Elemental Burst - Depth-Clarion Dice

With a duration of 15 seconds, Yelan does initial AoE Hydro damage when casting her Elemental Burst and casts an Exquisite Throw which will aid the party members during the fights.

The Exquisite Throw can follow the active characters in the battle and initiate coordinated attacks to deal massive Hydro damage to enemies based on Yelan’s max HP.

Exquisite Throw can only initiate a coordinated attack under the following conditions:

When active characters use Normal attacks

Will occur each time Yelan’s Elemental Skill explodes and hits enemies.

The Elemental Burst has an Energy cost of 70 and has a cooldown of 18 seconds. This means that there is a 3-second downtime before players can cast her Elemental Burst again.

Yelan’s kit and playstyle explained in Genshin Impact

Elemental Burst animation of Yelan (Image via Genshin Impact)

Based on all the information about her kit, Elemental Skill, Elemental Burst, Yelan is looking strong as a Hydro support or sub-DPS with crit rate as her ascension in Genshin Impact.

All her abilities are based on her maximum HP, and her passive talents encourage players to have multiple elements in the party to increase her maximum HP. Yelan could be the first true HP scaling character. Furthermore, her Elemental Burst increases damage by 3.5% every second, and a maximum of 50% bonus damage can be achieved this way.

Edited by Danyal Arabi