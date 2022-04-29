Genshin Impact New Adventure Web event guide: How to get 60 Primogems easily

A new web event was unexpectedly released today, cheering the fanbase after the delay of the Genshin Impact 2.7 Special Program and version update. 'New Adventure? Let's Go!' is a new event where players participate in a journey by throwing dice to move the character.

Participants can receive many rewards by using all the dice provided and collecting a certain amount of Adventure Coins. The prizes include 60 Primogems, Mora, Hero's Wit, and Mystic Enhancement Ores that will be transferred directly to players' accounts.

Genshin Impact's New Adventure? Let's Go! Web Event Guide

Traveler and Paimon in the web event (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players with an Adventure Rank of 10 or above can participate in the new web event by clicking here. After the page is fully loaded, players must log in using their HoYoverse account and ensure that their name and UID are correct. This step is crucial, and players may not receive their rewards if the account is incorrect.

Use the dice to move the character (Image via HoYoverse)

Players will receive eight dice every day once they open the webpage. They can tap on the dice to move the Traveler into the corresponding steps. Every time a character stops in any square box, they will receive a random number of Adventure Coins starting from 5, 10, 15, 20, and 50 Coins. In addition, every time players pass through the starting point (a red camp), they will gain an extra 50 Adventure Coins.

Complete daily missions for more dice (Image via HoYoverse)

When Genshin Impact players have run out of dice, they can gain an additional four dice by completing daily missions. Players should note that these tasks will refresh every day at 4:00 AM (Server Time). The missions are simple enough, and players can select the Go button to complete them instantly.

Trigger random event for more Adventure Coin (Image via HoYoverse)

Players should also note that there is a random event that can be triggered randomly when Travelers walk in the box. Players can complete the event by following the instructions on the screen. By clearing the challenges, they will receive additional Adventure Coins.

Claim the rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

Once they have accumulated a certain number of Adventure Coins, some rewards will be unlocked for players to claim. Players need to select the Adventure Coins pouch to open the Event Rewards page and obtain the prizes. For example, Genshin Impact gamers can obtain Primogems after collecting 150, 300, and 600 Coins.

There are also other essential rewards that can help players in their mission to level up their favorite character in the game. All of the bonuses that players can obtain are:

60 Primogems 50,000 Mora 5 Hero's Wit 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores

Players must note that these rewards must be collected manually, and they cannot be claimed after the event ends.

A total of 60 Primogems can be collected from the New Adventure? Let's Go! Web Event and players should not miss out on the event to gather more funds for Yelan and Kuki Shinobu in the next Genshin Impact character banner.

Edited by Mayank Shete